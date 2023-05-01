Estacada resident and former executive director of the Estacada Area Food Bank, Barbara Shibley, died Thursday, April 20. She was 85 years old.
Shibley served on the Estacada Public Library Foundation Board and was Executive Director of the food bank from 2008 to 2017.
An active and devout Presbyterian, she had a long career in Presbyterian church education. She served at four Presbyterian Churches located in Eugene, Appleton, Wis., and Portland. She served as president of the American Association of Presbyterian Church Educators from 1980 to 1982 and received their Life Achievement Award in 2001. She was Church Education and Program Administrator at Portland’s Rose City Park Presbyterian Church.
Shibley earned a Master of Arts Degree in Community Leadership: Adult Christian Community Development from Regis University in Denver in 1993.
Shibley found inspiration in art, music, nature, children and literature, her obituary said. She was a prolific reader and loved to exchange books, poetry and non-fiction writing with her children and grandchildren. In recent years, her grandchildren would share their college syllabi with her, and she would read philosophy, history, literature and poetry along with them.
Shibley was born in Denver on Aug. 16, 1937, and moved to Klamath Falls when she was 3 years old. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1955. She attended Lewis and Clark College and graduated in 1959 with Bachelor of Arts in Religion.
While at Lewis and Clark, Barbara met Gilbert Shibley. Barbara and Gilbert were married Nov. 27, 1959, in Klamath Falls. They raised four children while Gilbert completed a doctoral program in biology at the University of Oregon and taught at Lawrence University in Appleton. They returned to Oregon in 1975.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, her four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and their spouses/partners, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to consider a donation to the Estacada Area Food Bank or a local library.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Rose City Park Presbyterian Church, 1907 N.E. 45th Ave., Portland.