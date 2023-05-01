Barbara Shibley

Barbara Shibley, at the Estacada Area Food Bank, which she directed from 2008 to 2017.

 PMG file photo

Estacada resident and former executive director of the Estacada Area Food Bank, Barbara Shibley, died Thursday, April 20. She was 85 years old.

Shibley served on the Estacada Public Library Foundation Board and was Executive Director of the food bank from 2008 to 2017.