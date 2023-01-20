Events

Childhood screenings: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Developmental and hearing screenings for children 5 years old and younger. Free and open to all. Provided by Clackamas Education Service District. Flora Room, Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Call 503-675-4097 to schedule an evaluation or for more information.