Metzler Park offers disc golf

Metzler Park recently opened a disc golf course with nine holes open year-round and the full 18 holes open during the winter months.

 Courtesy photo: Ted Johnson for Unsplash

Metzler Park recently opened a disc golf course, the pet project of a county ranger who saw it open just as he was retiring.

Enthusiastic disc golfers have been playing the new course for several weeks, even though it’s not quite finished. The county is still creating trails and other minor work to complete the course.

