Metzler Park offers disc golf

Metzler Park recently opened a disc golf course, the pet project of a county ranger who saw it open just as he was retiring.
Enthusiastic disc golfers have been playing the new course for several weeks, even though it’s not quite finished. The county is still creating trails and other minor work to complete the course.
“I think the second weekend that it got going we had 60 cars out here in the parking lot who all came to play,” Victor Harshman, the Clackamas County ranger who spearheaded the golf course said in an announcement.
Disc golf is a popular sport in which players throw a frisbee-like disc into basket targets that are elevated off the ground. The rules are similar to golf, and like golf, courses have 9 or 18 “holes.”
At Metzler, a nine hole course is open for year-round play. The full 18 holes are open during the winter, according to the Clackamas County announcement.
The “back nine” run through the popular campground at Metzler and can’t be used from May 1 to Sept. 30 because the area is filled with campers in the 75 campsites.
Harshman has been working on installing the course for eight years while facing a lack of funding and other hiccups.
But, the county parks team worked with local nonprofit groups and others to make the course a reality. More than 500 volunteer hours were logged in creating the course, the county said.
Disc Golf Depot in Gresham sold the county the baskets at cost. Trail Keepers of Oregon worked on building the course trials. The disc golf community, led by Jennings Lodge resident Justin Wolf, designed the course and worked on the project throughout.
The day use fee for Meltzer Park, at 24526 S. Metzler Park Road, Estacada, is $8. This is the first county-owned disc golf course.
Nearby Milo McIver State Park, 24101 S. Entrance Road, Estacada, and Timber Park, 30878 N.W. Evergreen way also have a disc golf courses.
“I’m super, super excited that it’s finally done,” Harshman, who retired Dec. 14, said in the announcement.
“I couldn’t have picked a better project to end my career with the county,” he added.