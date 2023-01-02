Firewood donated to struggling Estacada area families

The project produced 10 cords of wood for struggling local families to use to heat their homes this winter.

Some local residents in need are a little warmer this winter thanks to work done to make local forest land less vulnerable to wildfires.

The Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District received a grant to reduce fuel for forest fires and some of that fuel became firewood for families to heat their homes.