Some local residents in need are a little warmer this winter thanks to work done to make local forest land less vulnerable to wildfires.
The Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District received a grant to reduce fuel for forest fires and some of that fuel became firewood for families to heat their homes.
“Projects like this can create multiple benefits,” Jason Faucera, the working lands program manager for the Clackamas District said in a statement. “It’s great to see the excess wood change from a problem to an asset for families in need of fuel for heat.”
In late 2021, Estacada area forest owner David Bugni approached the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District with a proposal.
A grant was available from the Oregon Department of Forestry designed to help prevent wildfires by reducing wood and brush that fuel the fires.
The district was eligible for the grant clearing this underbrush and wood fuel on private forest land near the Clackamas District’s 319-acre community forest. Private landowners with less than 160 acres could participate in the grant.
Bugni wrote the grant and offered to help reach out to and organize participation of the private landowners.
The Bugni family owns an 83-acre lumber tree farm in the Estacada area and Bugni was named the 2021 Oregon Tree Farmer of the Year by the Oregon Tree Farm System and the 2020 Woodland Farmer of the Year from the Clackamas County Farm Forestry Association.
A $294,000 grant was secured and the group got to work.
So far, the fuel reduction work is done on about 103 of 107 acres of the private land included in the grant, the Clackamas District said in a statement.
The grant required landowners to match 25% of the grant that applied to their land.
“I had to convince the landowners that this was beneficial” and their matching funds were money well-spent, Bugni said. He added that once the project began, many of the landowners decided to increase their participation.
Two landowners were allowed to donate the firewood to fulfill their part of the match requirement of the grant.
“I was thinking as I was going through people’s property that some of the tree stands were of such an age that they could be used as firewood. I realized we could get rid of that in a way that will benefit people. My wife (Mary Ann) is on the food bank board and suggested the donation. It was her idea,” Bugni said.
Ten cords of firewood, mostly Douglas fir, is going to the Estacada Area Food Bank. Five have already been delivered. A cord of wood is generally a tightly-stacked woodpile 4 feet high, 8 feet wide and 4 feet deep. The Bugnis deliver around ¾ of a cord of wood to the Food Bank each week.
Carlos Romero, the former executive director of the food bank said “This is a win-win situation and a blessing for the community. Heat is a fundamental need.”
One landowner said “I am pleased to be in a position to donate to others through this project. I’m also thankful to Dave Bugni for coordinating and the contractor who cut up all the firewood for donation.”
Biohabitats Inc., a restoration contractor that performed most of the fuel reduction work, donated their time and equipment to cut the logs donated to the food ban into 16 inch lengths.
Biohabitats also hauled the cut wood to the Bugni’s property and stacked it to be ready for delivery.
Biohabitats, a Baltimore-based company with Portland operations, also donates 1% of the company’s profits to help fund environmental organizations.
Faucera said “It’s always nice to see cleared material used to offset the cost of the project or left for wildlife habitat.”