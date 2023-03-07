Estacada School District Superintendent delivered a strong defense of the district’s decisions to hold online school through most of the recent snow storms.
Deciding not to close school or delay openings, the district declared most of the recent snowy days as virtual school days with kids learning at home, connected to their teachers via computers, as kids across the state did during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Ryan Carpenter, speaking via a live Facebook presentation, said he received more than 300 emails from parents concerning the decisions around the recent snowy weather. Some, he said, supported the decisions, some were angry, some frustrated.
“None of those correspondence did I take personally,” he said.
“We’re so fortunate to have a great option” with remote learning, he said.
Carpenter said he was proud that the district “can pivot to virtual learning in just a morning. It’s unheard of in public education.”
He said “nobody else in our area is doing it,” adding that 19 nearby school districts reached out to him to ask how Estacada accomplished it.
In the Estacada district, every child is assigned a Chromebook. When dicey weather is predicted, teachers remind every student to take their tablets home in case they need to pivot to online school.
Carpenter said choosing remote school kept students learning. It also avoided adding days on to the end of the school year — also potentially disruptive to families and staff — as some districts will have to do.
He said in a survey answered by the parents representing about 10% of district students, “support for virtual school was overwhelmingly positive.”
He said 83% of students participated in online school during the virtual school days, “and that’s not far off from a regular school day.”
How to handle school days in inclement weather are among the most difficult decisions school superintendents have to make. When school is unexpectedly canceled, some families struggle to find day care for their children. Others want their kids to have a fun day off, playing in the snow. No snow day decision pleases everyone.
Decisions in the Estacada School District are particularly difficult in this regard because of it’s large size and “we have so many individual climates inside our school district.”
He noted that 41% of Estacada’s students live at elevations of 1,000 feet and higher, for example.
Carpenter said that in his five years as the superintendent “last week was the hardest with difficult weather decisions I’ve had to make as your superintendent.”
At the beginning of the broadcast, the affable Carpenter urged the audience “please come and take your best shot tonight.” Participants could message questions, complaints, praise and suggestions via Facebook. Carpenter addressed them during the broadcast.
Carpenter said he considers five factors when making a decision about what to do about inclement weather.
First, “are our school facilities safe, warm and dry?” Second, “do our schools and community have electricity?” Third, “can our buses safely transport students?”
Fourth, “are the conditions acceptable for teenage drivers?” This, said Carpenter, is an often overlooked consideration, but a very important one.
And, lastly, “do we have the employee power to execute our essential services.”
The employee issue played heavily into Estacada’s decision to hold online school as some areas got more snow than Estacada and 54% of the district’s employees live outside the Estacada School District.
Carpenter gave a shout out to the district’s technology team for working to keep students connected and devices working.
He also thanked the staff, community, parents and others for their patience, noting: “This has been a difficult week.”