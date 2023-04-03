Residents of Estacada are supporting the city’s move to change zoning to make it easier for child care providers to open badly needed day care centers.
In 23 initial responses to a still open survey, there was “substantial support for the code changes,” City Planner Taylor Campi told the Estacada City Council at a workshop on the topic.
Three people spoke at the Monday, March 27, workshop and all were supportive of the zoning changes.
“Zoning is super important and a super first step,” said Brittany Hill, owner of Tiny Timbers Childcare and Preschool at the Monday workshop. Tiny Timbers runs a home day care and the after school child care at River Mill and Clackamas River elementary schools.
Hill said more childcare is required in Estacada “specifically infant and toddler child care are needed.”
Hill has closed her wait list because there are so many families already waiting for spots.
Vicki Bellacosa, a certified home-based care provider echoed Hills comments on the need for more day care slots in Estacada.
In a report on the topic, the city said: “The shortage of day care facilities means long waitlists and high child care costs for parents, creating workforce and other community impacts. The City’s zoning code is unclear and prohibits child care in many areas where we’d expect it to be allowed.”
The potential zoning changes would clarify definitions of different types of child care providers and allow child care facilities in more of the city’s zoning districts.
Both Hill and Bellacosa are looking for additional space to expand the number of children and families they can serve. They discussed several potential properties, including the former ranger station at 595 N.W. Industrial Way.
The two child care providers, pointed out issues the city should consider. They both came out against large chain child care providers entering the Estacada market.
At the workshop, the city council also discussed the possibility of waiving business license fees to make it easier for day care providers to open. The city waives the license fee for nonprofit organizations.
The issue of child care zoning will go back to the Planning Commission for a vote at their next meeting on April 27. The city council will then take it up again and likely vote on the changes at its May 8 meeting.