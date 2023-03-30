We hear the bunny is planning on several stops in Estacada to leave behind some goodies to celebrate Easter with kids in the area.
The Estacada Fire District will hold its super-popular hunt again this year. It starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. This volunteer-powered, free community event will be held at the Buzz Randall Stadium new turf field, 355 N.E. Sixth Ave.
“We look forward to this event every year and can’t wait to see you there!” the Fire Department said in an announcement.
The Fire Department tips its Easter bonnet to the Estacada School District for partnering for the big event.
Special guests at the hunt will include the Easter Bunny and local Estacada firefighters and their support team. Folks will be able to take engine tours and snap some sweet holiday photos.
Hunts will be done by age group, divided into toddler, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade and special needs kiddos.
Kids should bring their own baskets or bags to gather the plastic eggs, the Fire Department said.
“Please consider depositing eggs in the return bins once opened to be reused for next year,” the department reminds.
Each zone will have a few surprise eggs with special tokens that can be turned in for a gift.
There are a couple of other egg hunts scheduled for Saturday. The Harding Grange will host a hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8. They are serving up a hearty breakfast before the hunt for $6 for adults and $3 for ages 4-12. The Harding Grange is at 21552 S. Fischers Mill Road, Estacada.
Also, the Faithful Foundations Preschool and Kindergarten will have an egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. Like the others, it’s free and children will find eggs and prizes. The preschool is at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road, Estacada.