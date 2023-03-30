We hear the bunny is planning on several stops in Estacada to leave behind some goodies to celebrate Easter with kids in the area.

The Estacada Fire District will hold its super-popular hunt again this year. It starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. This volunteer-powered, free community event will be held at the Buzz Randall Stadium new turf field, 355 N.E. Sixth Ave.