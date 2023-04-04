Lodging tax coming to Estacada?
The Estacada City Council discussed implementing a “transient” lodging tax for folks staying in Estacada for less than 30 days.
“It’s time we put one in place,” Mayor Sean Drinkwine said at the Monday, March 27, city council meeting. “We’ve never had one in place.”
City staff and council members noted that most similar jurisdictions have lodging taxes for folks vacationing and enjoying local attractions. Rates vary but average 7.23%, with closest neighbor, Sandy, at 3%. Hood River’s is 8%, Medford is 11% and Cottage Grove is 4%, city council documents showed.
One council member expressed concern that local residents would be affected if they had to stay locally temporarily, but others said it would not likely have a meaningful impact on such locals.
In 2020 a transient lodging tax was in the pipeline for Estacada, but was yanked as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted business and lives.
Calling all kid artists
The popular children’s art show, sale and festival, Art in the Park, is calling for kid artists to register to have a booth at the fun event. Young artists have until Thursday, April 27, to submit a completed application to show and sell art. The application is on the city’s web page and can be delivered to City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St. or mailed to: Attn: Parks & Rec, P.O. Box 958, Estacada, 97023.
Artists will be responsible for their own booth. Please bring your own supplies including table, chairs, pop up tent, signs, money box or envelope and money to make change for sale. Items for sale must be made by the child with no help from an adult. All items need to be priced before you come to the park. Please bring your own food and drinks for lunch.
Artists in kindergarten through sixth grade must be accompanied by an adult all day. Creators in seventh through 12 grade need permission from parents with emergency contact information.
The event will be 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Wade Creek Park, 677 N.W. Wade St., Estacada. Everyone can do arts and crafts at Art in the Park.
Building permits go online
Folks needing building, plumbing, mechanical and electrical permits can now submit them to the City of Estacada via the world wide web.
The city urges permit seekers to “save time and apply online at http://BuildingPermits.Oregon.gov.” As the address indicates, that takes people to a state web page to submit an application.
The ePermitting applications opened to the public on March 28, but Taylor Campi, Estacada’s community development director said the city started using the Accela ePermitting software in late February.
“There are no changes in what is required to apply or how long it takes for us and our building department to conduct the same reviews,” Campi said via email.
If filers run into problems, contact the planning division at planning@cityofestacada.org or call 503.630.8286.
Steffanson joins budget committee
The Estacada City Council appointed Wess Steffanson to the city’s budget committee at it’s most recent city council meeting.
Steffanson, who has lived in Estacada for more than 20 years, is a facilities equipment mechanic.
Steffanson will serve for three years ending March 31, 2026.
The budget committee has 14 members, made up of the city council and seven qualified electors. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the City’s annual budget and, specifically, to establish the property tax levies.
There is still one opening on the budget committee and the city is accepting applications for that position.
Another kid art opportunity
Estacada Public Library has opened the contest for children ages 5 to 18 to create this year’s summer reading bookmark.
This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice.”
There will be three winners, one in each age category. Age groups are 5-8, 9-13 and 14-18. The winner in each category will have their designs become the official summer reading bookmarks.
Only one entry per person, please. The art must be the original work of only one person and can’t incorporate copyrighted or trademarked characters, art or logos etc.
Pick up an entry form and get more information online at online at bit.ly/3lEQSF7 or at the library, 825 Wade St.
Submissions are due by Saturday, April 29. They can be submitted online or in person at the library.