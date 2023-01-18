News briefs

New parking lot considered
Creating a parking lot at 402 S.E. Main St., the site of the former Prokop’s TV and Video Sales and Service, was discussed at the Jan. 9 city council meeting.
The property is for sale.
City Manager Melanie Wagner said there are no specific plans regarding a possible parking lot there.
“It is something that staff will need to research and more information will be provided to the (Urban Renewal) Board in the next month,” Wagner said via email.
Arts commission members appointed
The Estacada City Council appointed three new members to the Estacada Area Arts Commission at it’s Jan. 9 meeting
Maddie Mills was tapped for a term ending March 31, 2023 and Jessie Kerr and Vincent Sommer to terms ending March 31, 2024.
Miller, a graphic designer, said in her application she has been seeking ways to give back to the community and founded a nonprofit that focuses on “empowering youth in the community through the arts.”
Kerr teaches kindergarten in the North Clackamas School District and received her undergraduate degree in art history and visual culture studies from Whitman College. She said on her application she has a passion for the arts and experience in running community arts programs and wants to contribute to the community.
Sommer said he would bring “vibrant color and a voce to the voiceless” as a member of the Arts Commission.
Hughes to lead City Council
The Estacada City Council elected Charity Hughes as council president at its Jan. 9 meeting.
Hughes was elected to the council in November 2020. In addition to her role oncouncil, Hughes volunteers with local organizations.
The City Charter requires the appointment of a council president at its first yearly meeting. The president presides over the council in the absence of the mayor and acts as mayor when the mayor is unable to perform duties.
