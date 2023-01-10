Estacada’s newest city councilor, Heidi Prokop, loves Estacada. She’s served on city committees and commissions and drives over an hour to work but hasn’t even considered moving closer to her job.

“My work has me commuting many miles to and from, and while it would be easier to move closer to my job, I find that I would rather commute than give up living in this wonderful town,” she told the Estacada News when she was running for City Council.