Estacada’s newest city councilor, Heidi Prokop, loves Estacada. She’s served on city committees and commissions and drives over an hour to work but hasn’t even considered moving closer to her job.
“My work has me commuting many miles to and from, and while it would be easier to move closer to my job, I find that I would rather commute than give up living in this wonderful town,” she told the Estacada News when she was running for City Council.
Prokop was scheduled to be sworn in at the Monday, Jan. 9, council meeting, taking over the spot of Katy Dunsmuir, who did not run for reelection.
Prokop and her husband of 26 years “moved to Estacada in 2016 specifically for the small town atmosphere and community,” she said.
“We feel a sense of safety and security knowing that our neighbors look out for each other. That could not have been more apparent than in 2020, when the Riverside Fire swept through our community. After seeing our community come together, I felt a strong urge to become involved in public service,” she explained in the voter’s guide prior to her election.
Of course, the Estacada area has grown dramatically in the seven years since the Prokops have called Estacada home and managing that growth is one of the new councilor’s goals for her tenure.
“Speaking for myself, and not City Council, there have been many concerns in the community about traffic congestion in relation to new housing developments. I would like to advocate for road improvements that are implemented at the same time as housing developments to help balance the inevitable growth of our community with livability for all,” she wrote in an email, declining a live interview.
She also wants the City Council to support the Estacada School District as it works to accommodate the increasing number of students resulting from the area’s continuing growth.
She also wants to make sure the city’s parks are serving folks as the town grows.
Prokop has experience dealing with city issues.
Prokop served on the Estacada Charter Review Committee and the Estacada Area Arts Commission.
Charter Review Committee members “made recommendations for Mayoral term lengths and (did) a revisit of City Council rules,” she said.
Prokop was treasurer on the arts commission. That group organizes free community events among other responsibilities.
Prokop also began Friends of the Estacada Fountain. This group advocates for the upkeep of the colorful mosaic fountain at City Hall created by artist Mimi Near.
“The arts hold a special place in my heart because I truly appreciate how everyone brings their own perspective and interpretation to it. Despite our differences, we can come together for a common purpose,” Prokop wrote.
For 15 years, Prokop has worked as a radiologic technologist in X-ray and mammography. She received her training from Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Mich. and worked at several health care institutions in that state. She currently drives to Scappose to provide care for the rural population there.
When she’s not working, Prokop likes to play disc golf and notes Estacada provides the perfect experience for it with Milo McIver and Timber Park. She and her husband, her high school sweetheart, also hang out with their dogs.
Like many government bodies around the country, the Estacada City Council has had some contentious discussions over the last few years with some getting quite heated.
Prokop has said she’d like to see “more positive” dialogue at city council meetings.
“I would like to do my part to improve discourse in City Council by using active listening. I would like to understand the intent of my fellow colleagues’ words by asking questions, being respectful, and most importantly avoiding any judgment or criticism.”