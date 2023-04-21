Every year the Downtown Estacada Commission sponsors events as part of its strategy to introduce the community to all our downtown core has to offer.
The DEC is in the process of producing over 2,000 door hangers which volunteers will be delivering by hand to homes in the Estacada area. These door hangers will provide a handy calendar of events including free concerts and other downtown activities that are scheduled from now until the end of 2023. Keep a look out because these door hangers will be arriving soon. If you live in a more rural area you can pick up door hangers at Estacada City Hall and some downtown businesses.
The DEC is working on picking out the theme for the 2023 Fourth of July parade. Our annual parade is a “must see” event, showcasing small town Estacada at its finest. Logging trucks, goats, dogs, lots and lots of horses, motorcycles, fire trucks, our school sport teams, politicians, vintage cars, and so much more make this parade one of Estacada’s most anticipated events. Or perhaps you would like to be in the parade? Just fill out the parade entry form at Estacada City Hall which will be available after the beginning of May.
Plans for the First Annual Estacada Oktoberfest are taking shape. There will be a number of family-oriented activities such as face painting, pumpkin painting and pie eating. Plus, there will be German themed food and lots of polka music. The DEC will be working with downtown businesses over the coming months to make sure they are included in the event. For adults there will be a beer garden which will feature local seasonal beers, wine and ciders. Mark your calendars for lots of fun on Saturday, September 23.
Want to get involved? We have all kinds of volunteer opportunities that can be tailored to suit your schedule. Consider helping stage the Fourth of July Parade. Or perhaps you would prefer setting up chairs at the Oktoberfest for an hour or two. Or maybe you could hand out hot chocolate at the Annual Community Tree Lighting. Just contact us at enciu-garrett@cityofestacada.org or fill out the form at https://bit.ly/3MG5TkP and we will find you the perfect volunteer spot.
The Downtown Estacada Commission (DEC) was established by the Estacada City Council for the purpose of encouraging and fostering revitalization and development of Estacada’s downtown core.