Downtown Estacada Commission

Estacada Boy Scouts march in the 2019 Fourth of July Parade. 

 PMG File Photo

Every year the Downtown Estacada Commission sponsors events as part of its strategy to introduce the community to all our downtown core has to offer.

The DEC is in the process of producing over 2,000 door hangers which volunteers will be delivering by hand to homes in the Estacada area. These door hangers will provide a handy calendar of events including free concerts and other downtown activities that are scheduled from now until the end of 2023. Keep a look out because these door hangers will be arriving soon. If you live in a more rural area you can pick up door hangers at Estacada City Hall and some downtown businesses.