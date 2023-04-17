The Estacada City Council threw its support behind a proposal for Estacada to join Sandy, Hillsboro and other Oregon cities to become a Bee City USA.
Sixteen-year-old Marek Stanton pitched the Bee City designation to the city council at it’s Monday, April 10 meeting.
The high schooler explained a bit about bees in Oregon and Estacada and described what becoming a Bee City entails. The young Master Melittologist (that’s a bee expert) has documented 40 species of bees in Estacada.
The city council was abuzz with interest.
“I’m on board with this all the way,” said Mayor Sean Drinkwine. “I think this is a great thing you’re doing.”
Drinkwine said he landscapes his own yard with bees in mind.
“We’re going to do your Bee City,” said Drinkwine, “and I hope you’re excited.”
The Bee City designation is granted by the national nonprofit Xerces Society, which works for invertebrate and pollinator conservation and happens to be based in Portland.
There are 179 Bee Cities in 46 states.
Although the stinging creatures can sometimes get a bad rap, the importance of bees and other pollinators cannot be understated.
“Three-fourths of the world’s flowering plants and about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce. That’s one out of every three bites of food you eat,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Stanton told the council “Currently how we are living, we have many threats toward bees.”
He cited urbanization, pesticides, habitat fragmentation, shifting weather patterns, invasive species and disease as some of the risks to bees.
The designation’s goal is to enhance pollinator habitat, decrease use of pesticides and increase public awareness of the key role bees play in our lives and the threats to them, he said.
Stanton pointed out that the Bee City work aligns with the Estacada City Council’s environmental goals for the city.
Stanton had already formed a committee of nine people to support and implement the Bee City proposal. He also got the support of the Estacada Garden Club, Estacada Public Library and the Estacada Parks & Recreation Commission.
To get the designation, the city would also have to adopt an “integrated pest management” plan which vows to reduce pesticide use and expand non-chemical pest management methods.
“It would not be completely ruling out pesticide usage or banning it from Estacada,” Stanton said.
The city council will vote on a resolution at an upcoming meeting to designate Estacada as a Bee City.
Stanton said the designation would cost the city about $100 plus the expense of a sign.
“It’s a fairly light lift for staff because Marek has done all of the work and has his committee going,” said City Manager Melanie Wagner.