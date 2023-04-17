Bee City

Marek Stanton, who designed the Oregon bee license plate, proposed the Bee City designation to the Estacada City Council.

 PMG file photo

The Estacada City Council threw its support behind a proposal for Estacada to join Sandy, Hillsboro and other Oregon cities to become a Bee City USA.

Sixteen-year-old Marek Stanton pitched the Bee City designation to the city council at it’s Monday, April 10 meeting.