Events
Garden Club: 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 13, program starts at 1 p.m. Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. The group will visit two members’ homes to learn about raised bed gardening and drip irrigation. Carpooling available. Call 503-630-2858 for more information.
Family-friendly reading: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Family-friendly readings by Sonja Thomas and Cat Winters and open mic for young writers. Hosted by the Estacada Area Arts Commission.
EHS play: 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. April 20-22, 2 p.m. Saturday April 22. Estacada Middle School Auditorium, 500 N.E. Main St. High school thespians present “Elsewhere” by Don Zolidis. Adults $10, students/seniors $8, children younger than 12 $6.
Dia de los Ninos/Dia de los Libros: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. This super-fun, free, family-day includes crafts, snacks, door prizes, face painting, community resource information and free books for kiddos.
LEGO Club: Make a LEGO creation 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Ukulele Jam: 5:30-6:45 p.m. most Wednesdays, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. All skill levels welcome, learn in a welcoming group. Ukuleles can be checked out from the library. Visit cityofestacada.org/library for details.
Bingo: Cash prizes, family friendly and dinner specials available. 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Estacada Moose Lodge, 29788 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Everyone welcome, membership is not required.
Pickleball: Grace Crossing Bible Church hosts pickleball from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Open to anyone and play takes place in the church’s gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Slots limited, please sign up at playtimescheduler.com.
Grief Group: Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.
Community Breakfast: Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.
Meetings
Estacada School Board: 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.
Estacada City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Estacada Fire Board: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee: 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Cemetery Maintenance District: 9 a.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Eagle Creek Saloon, 25960 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.
Estacada Public Library
Library hours: The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; from from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
A to Z Storytime: Drop-in 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Stories, music and play for children ages 0-3. Space is limited. Siblings welcome if space permits. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Me & My Preschool Storytime/Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Stories, songs, snack and playtime for kids ages 3-4. Pre-registration requited for six week sessions. Call Ann Johnson, 971-377-8537.
