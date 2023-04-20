Around Estacada

The talented thespians from Estacada High School perform “Elsewhere” Thursday – Saturday April 20-22. See listing for details.

 Poster courtesy of Estacada High School

Events

EHS play: 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. April 20-22, 2 p.m. Saturday April 22. Estacada Middle School Auditorium, 500 N.E. Main St. High school thespians present “Elsewhere” by Don Zolidis. Adults $10, students/seniors $8, children younger than 12 $6.