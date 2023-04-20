Around Estacada

Events
EHS play: 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. April 20-22, 2 p.m. Saturday April 22. Estacada Middle School Auditorium, 500 N.E. Main St. High school thespians present “Elsewhere” by Don Zolidis. Adults $10, students/seniors $8, children younger than 12 $6.
Dia De los Ninos/Dia de los libros: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. This super-fun, free, family-day includes crafts, snacks, door prizes, face painting, community resource information and free books for kiddos.
Bonsai: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Time Travelers Brewing, 326 Broadway St. Matt James will discuss the art of bonsai, answer questions and show examples of the tiny trees in various stages of development. Demonstration only. Suggested donation $15-$25.
Art in the Park: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Wade Creek Park, 677 N.W. Wade St., Estacada. Young local artists will show and sell their art. Free to attend. This fun community event is hosted by Estacada Parks & Recreation Commission.
House history: Noon to 1:30p.m. Saturday, May 6. Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Mike Schmeer from Oak Lodge History Detectives will teach you how to research the history of your home.
LEGO Club: Make a LEGO creation 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Ukulele Jam: 5:30-6:45 p.m. most Wednesdays, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. All skill levels welcome, learn in a welcoming group. Ukuleles can be checked out from the library. Visit cityofestacada.org/library for details.
Bingo: Cash prizes, family friendly and dinner specials available. 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Estacada Moose Lodge, 29788 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Everyone welcome, membership is not required.
Philip Foster Farm: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May through October. 22725 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Hands on history at this pioneer museum and grounds. $5 per person. 503-637-6324.
Pickleball: Grace Crossing Bible Church hosts pickleball from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Open to anyone and play takes place in the church’s gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Slots limited, please sign up at playtimescheduler.com.
Grief Group: Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.
Community Breakfast: Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.
Meetings
Estacada School Board: 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.
Estacada City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Estacada Fire Board: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee: 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Cemetery Maintenance District: 9 a.m. first Thursday of each month. Eagle Creek Saloon, 25960 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. All are welcome. It is a public meeting.
Estacada Public Library
Library hours: The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; from from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
A to Z Storytime: Drop-in 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Stories, music and play for children ages 0-3. Space is limited. Siblings welcome if space permits. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Me & My Preschool Storytime/Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Stories, songs, snack and playtime for kids ages 3-4. Pre-registration requited for six week sessions. Call Ann Johnson, 971-377-8537.
