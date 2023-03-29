Around Estacada

Springwater Grange is having an all you can eat breakfast Saturday, April 1, benefitting the Estacada Area Food Bank. Yummmm. See the listing for details.

 Courtesy photo: Nicholas Horn for Unsplash.

Events

Grange Breakfast: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Springwater Grange, 24591 Wallens Road. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, has browns, eggs to order, biscuits and gravy, beverages. $7 person, $4 ages 7-12 and free for kids 6 and younger. Proceeds go to grange projects including the Estacada Area Food Bank.