Events
Garden club: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Take a walk through the new landscaping at Wade Creek Park around the library. After the walk there will be refreshments and a craft project for the May 13 plant sale.
Collage workshop: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 11. AntFarm, 350 Zobrist. Artist and writer Chelsea Biondolillo will lead a free session on collage making as part of the Estacada Area Arts Commission’s monthly Estacada Creates! Programs. Ages 12 and older. Supplies will be provided for first 15 participants. Register at https://bit.ly/44ubpx.
Plant sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Estacada Garden Club’s popular annual plant sale just in time for Mother’s Day. Proceeds will fund educational speakers, horticultural scholarships and garden-related local projects.
1850 schoolhouse opening: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Philip Foster Farm, 22725 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Celebrate the opening of a reproduction of Eagle Creek’s first one room schoolhouse. Free, donations welcome and memberships available. 503-637-6324.
Harding Grange takeout dinner: Pick up 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 14. 21552 S. Fischers Mill Road. Menu is lemon garlic chicken, roasted potatoes, coleslaw and cherry pie. $10. All homemade. To order email: hardinggrange@gmail.com
What’s Up Estacada? 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15. 747 N.W. Wade St., behind the library. Meet with city officials and local partners at the new community building in Wade Creek Park. Ask questions and see the park improvements. Light refreshments. More information email planning@cityofestacada.org or call 503-630-8286.
Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church, 29455 S.E. Burnett Road, Eagle Creek. There will be indoor and outdoor plants, plant starts and more mature plantings available.
Wade Park grand opening: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Wade Creek Park, 747 N.W. Wade St. It’s the big reveal of the cool new features of the park, including a running stream that replaced the duck pond, walking trails and a new community room.
LEGO Club: Make a LEGO creation 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Ukulele Jam: 5:30-6:45 p.m. most Wednesdays, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. All skill levels welcome, learn in a welcoming group. Ukuleles can be checked out from the library. Visit cityofestacada.org/library for details.
Bingo: Cash prizes, family friendly and dinner specials available. 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Estacada Moose Lodge, 29788 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Everyone welcome, membership is not required.
Philip Foster Farm: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May through October. 22725 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Hands on history at this pioneer museum and grounds. $5 per person. 503-637-6324.
Pickleball: Grace Crossing Bible Church hosts pickleball from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Open to anyone and play takes place in the church’s gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Slots limited, please sign up at playtimescheduler.com.
Grief Group: Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.
Community Breakfast: Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.
Meetings
Estacada School Board: 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.
Estacada City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Estacada Fire Board: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee: 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Cemetery Maintenance District: 9 a.m. first Thursday of each month. Eagle Creek Saloon, 25960 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. All are welcome. It is a public meeting.
Estacada Public Library
Library hours: The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; from from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
A to Z Storytime: Drop-in 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Stories, music and play for children ages 0-3. Space is limited. Siblings welcome if space permits. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Me & My Preschool Storytime/Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Stories, songs, snack and playtime for kids ages 3-4. Pre-registration requited for six week sessions. Call Ann Johnson, 971-377-8537.
