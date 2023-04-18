Estacada is offering multiple ways for kids to get their art on with a coloring contest, bookmark contest and the upcoming Art in the Park show and sale.
The Estacada Area Arts Commission is sponsoring a coloring contest and Estacada’s talented kiddos can win prizes.
Children can pick up a coloring sheet at several locations around town or print the page from the city’s web site. The coloring sheets are available at The Artsmith, 155 S.W. Third Ave., the Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. and City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St.
Color the page and add name, age and email address and either email it back to the city at eaartscommission@gmail.com or drop it off at one of the three pick-up locations.
The deadline is May 1.
Bookmarks
Estacada Public Library has opened the contest for children ages 5 to 18 to create this year’s summer reading bookmark.
This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice.”
There will be three winners, one in each age category. Age groups are 5-8, 9-13 and 14-18. The winner in each category will have their designs become the official summer reading bookmarks.
Only one entry per person, please. The art must be the original work of only one person and can’t incorporate copyrighted or trademarked characters, art or logos etc.
Pick up a bookmark entry form and get more information online at online at bit.ly/3lEQSF7 or at the library, 825 Wade St.
Bookmark submissions are due by Saturday, April 29. They can be submitted online or in person at the library.
Art in the Park
The super-fun Art in the Park will happen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Wade Creek Park, 677 N.W. Wade St., Estacada.
It’s an opportunity for young local artists to show and sell their art.
Kids who want to get a booth to show and sell their art must apply and the deadline to get applications in is April 27. The application and more information is at https://www.cityofestacada.org/media/5797.
It’s free for the community to attend although the art is for sale. It's hosted by the Estacada Parks & Recreation Commission.