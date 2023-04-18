Children can show off their artistic skills

Get creating kids! There is a coloring contest, bookmark contest and the Art in the Park children's art show coming up soon.

 Courtesy photo: Sigmund for Unsplash

Estacada is offering multiple ways for kids to get their art on with a coloring contest, bookmark contest and the upcoming Art in the Park show and sale.

The Estacada Area Arts Commission is sponsoring a coloring contest and Estacada’s talented kiddos can win prizes.