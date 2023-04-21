Schools grab state grant
Estacada School District got a $2.5 grant for seismic upgrades to the high school gym from Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.
The district will use the state money to retrofit the Estacada High School gym to withstand earthquakes.
The Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program is a competitive grant program from the state of Oregon that provides funding for the seismic rehabilitation of critical public buildings, particularly public schools and emergency services facilities.
Weigh in on city’s website
The City of Estacada plans to update it’s web page this year. They’re asking users to let them know how it works for them and what changes folks would like to see. There is a short survey on the city web page at https://forms.office.com/r/VmkngDqGDx.
Library boosts hours
The Estacada Public Library added some hours and now is open until 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday evenings. The library is at 825 N.W. Wade St. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
Comment on Scenic Bikeways rules
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting public comments on proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules guiding the Scenic Bikeways program.
Estacada is the starting point for the challenging 70-mile (one way) Cascading Rivers ride.
The proposed rule changes include expanding the number of public at-large seats on the Scenic Bikeways Committee and clarifying the establishment of new route process and expanding the definitions. Among other changes would be adding accessibility language to include electric assisted bicycles, wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment.
The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. May 19 and a virtual public hearing is set for 6 p.m. April 19, for those wanting to comment or learn more about the proposed rule changes. Registration is required to participate.
Comments also may be submitted by 5 p.m., May 19 online at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx, or by snail mail at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn.: Jo Niehaus, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301, or by email at D.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov”>OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov.
New commissioners appointed
The Estacada City Council appointed two new commissioners at it Monday, April 10 meeting.
Estacada native Julie Colton joins the seven-member Downtown Estacada Commission for a two-year term. She is an owner of the popular new restaurant Time Travelers Brewing on Broadway Street. She has served on the board of the Red Barn Preschool Co-op and been PTA president and active school volunteer at Estacada Schools.
Scott Stahl was appointed to the city’s seven-member Budget committee for a three-year term.
Stahl is a retired retail manager who worked for Frito Lay and Reser’s Fine Foods. He was the chairman of Gresham’s budget committee and served on that board for several terms.
What’s Up, Estacada?
The City of Estacada is hosting an informal informational meet and greet session next month at the new community building in Wade Creek Park.
The next What’s Up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15 at 747 N.W. Wade St. behind the library. These events are held quarterly.
The city says community members can visit with decision makers, staff and local partners. Folks can ask questions about projects or issues and share their perspectives. Light refreshments will be served.
If you need more information email planning@cityofestacada.org or call 503-630-8286.