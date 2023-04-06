Events
First Friday: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 7. Spiral Gallery, 341 S. Broadway St. Reception for Spiral’s April show featuring jewelry by artist Tacy Jones.
Fire Dept. egg hunt: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Buzz Randall Stadium field, across from Estacada High School, 355 N.E. Sixth Ave. Free. There’ll be fire engines, the Easter Bunny and more. Hunts are by age group. Bring your own basket or bag to fill.
Grange egg hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8. Breakfast prior to the hunt is $6 for adults and $3 for ages 4-12. It’s at the Harding Grange, 21552 S. Fischers Mill Road, Estacada.
Egg hunt: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, organized by the Faithful Foundations Preschool and Kindergarten, at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road, Estacada. Free. Kids can find eggs and prizes.
Shred day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Drive through the parking lot in front of the Estacada Fire Station, 261 S.E. Jeremy Loveless Ave. 4 boxes/bags free for Chamber members. $10 per car for non-members, please. Cash only. Sponsored by the Estacada Chamber of Commerce.
Family-friendly reading: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Family-friendly readings by Sonja Thomas and open mic for young writers. Hosted by the Estacada Area Arts Commission.
LEGO Club: Make a LEGO creation 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Ukulele Jam: 5:30-6:45 p.m. most Wednesdays, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. All skill levels welcome, learn in a welcoming group. Ukuleles can be checked out from the library. Visit cityofestacada.org/library for details.
Bingo: Cash prizes, family friendly and dinner specials available. 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Estacada Moose Lodge, 29788 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Everyone welcome, membership is not required.
Pickleball: Estacada First Baptist Church hosts pickleball from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Open to anyone and play takes place in the church’s gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Slots limited, please sign up at playtimescheduler.com.
Grief Group: Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.
Community Breakfast: Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.
Meetings
Estacada School Board: 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.
Estacada City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Estacada Fire Board: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee: 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Cemetery Maintenance District: 5 p.m. first Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit “Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District” on Facebook.
Estacada Public Library
Library hours: The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays; from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
Me & My Preschool Storytime/Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Stories, songs, snack and playtime for kids ages 3-4. Pre-registration requited for six week sessions. Call Ann Johnson, 971-377-8537.