Estacada High School drama students are performing “Elsewhere” a play of harrowing imagination and laughter as the spring production.
“I think people will really like the play,” said Junior Ashlee Alderman, 17, who plays Jenna.
Estacada High School drama students are performing “Elsewhere” a play of harrowing imagination and laughter as the spring production.
“I think people will really like the play,” said Junior Ashlee Alderman, 17, who plays Jenna.
“There are some pieces that everyone can relate to,” Alderman explained. “It’s funny but it deals with serious topics.”
Jocelyn Clark, a 17 year-old junior, who plays Vi, said “the play is really fun. A lot of us (the actors) can let go and have fun.”
She said there are little references to other fantasy literature such as the Narnia tales, television show “Stranger Things” and even the Harry Potter books.
“The audience will enjoy those references,” she said.
Clark, for one, is glad she doesn’t have to perfect an English accent, as she did in the last few high school productions. “We can speak normally,” she said.
The two-act play by Don Zolidis is set in a boarding school in New Hampshire. The old head of school’s house is haunted after being abandoned four decades ago after his child disappeared inside.
But in a Narnia-like twist, when four friends break in to the old home and try to spend the night on a dare, they discover a magic doorway into another world, Elsewhere.
“Elsewhere is everything they’ve always wanted – adventure, magic, purpose, a place where they can be their true selves. But the world of pure imagination hides a darker secret full of nightmares, and the friends must embark on a harrowing and emotional journey into past trauma to save themselves,” a description of the play said.
The cast includes: Clark as Vi, Alderman as Jenna, Ava Shibahara as Ariel, Loli Moore as Sylvan and Lliam Baird as Jacob.
Other cast members are: Trey Shibahara as The Clockmaker; Rae Calder as Steve O’Mally, Nathan Dodd as the Tooth Fairy, Amaya Reyes as Mrs. Bear and also Margaret and Clock, Nedra Baird as Viola Queen of the Fairies, Dylann Park as the Fairy Brinley and Clock Alea Wagner as Fairy Leeta and Clock, Sophie Caldwell as the Music Teacher and Fairy.
Additional cast members are: Ethan Fulop as Mr. Bear and the Second Music Teacher, Ava Sanders as the Monster Under the Bed and a Tooth Goblin, Ella Mallett as the Frostbringer, Lilyanna Harriot as Paisley, a Fairy and Clock, Kaydee Johnson as Doctor 1 and Fairy, and John Simpson as Doctor 2 and Tooth Goblin.
Rounding out the cast are Etta Baird, Logan Dimmit and Adyson Stark all playing Tooth Goblin and Clock, Calvin Gaul as Young Jeremy and Tooth Goblin, Vincent Williams as Amber Phoenix, Madison Shipley as Cub, Fairy and Clock and Lola Gooing as Unicorn and Clock.
“I think it’s cool that this is a newer play,” said Clark.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.