Three new committee and commission members were appointed by the Estacada City Council recently, but eight city committees still have openings for people who would like to volunteer for these key roles.
Tiffany Calder and Michael Anderly were appointed to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, at a December meeting of the City Coumcil.
Ryan Carpenter, superintendent of Estacada School District, was appointed to the Planning Commission for a term that ends December 31, 2023.
As the leader of Estacada schools, Carpenter has a keen interest in Estacada’s planning since he will steer the district to accommodate all the new students during what is expected to be continued growth.
Carpenter said in his application: as “the Estacada School District’s Superintendent, it is my commitment each and every day to create a school system that is the best it can be, while also reflecting the values and vision of this community. That approach is one that I would also bring to this role.”
Calder is chief of operations at Pine Lodge Labradoodles. Her term on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, runs through March 31, 2023.
Her application stated that they have lived in areas more diverse than Estacada and “one thing we told our kids was that it’s important to always seek ways to connect with those in your community who might not be seen by others.”
Anderly is owner and operator of Anderly & Sons LLC, a company that does land reclamation and farm development. His term on the DEIC will run through March 31, 2024.
Anderly said “diversity will be our strength, truth will be our guide. Inclusion is our constitutional right.”
The current openings can appeal with folks with varied interests.
The Planning Commission has three vacancies. Two vacancies may be filled by residents living within the 97023 zip code and one vacancy must be filled by a resident living within the Estacada city limits. The term runs from April 1 to March 31, 2027.
The Parks & Recreation Commission has two open spots. Commissioners must live in the Estacada School District. The term begins on April 1 and ends March 31, 2025.
Love art? The Estacada Area Arts Commission has three open seats. Two vacancies must be filled by people living within the Estacada School District and one vacancy must be filled someone living inside Estacada city limits. The term of office is two years, and starts April 1 and ends March 31, 2025.
The Estacada Infrastructure Committee needs two members and both must live inside the city limits. The term of office begins April 1 and ends March 31, 2026.
Readers might like to help shape the future of the Estacada Library. The Library Board has two vacancies which must be filled by folks living within the Estacada city limits. The term of office is four years, beginning April 1 and ending March 31, 2027.
The Estacada Budget Committee has four vacancies and the spots must be filled by people living in the Estacada city limits. The term of office is three years ending on March 31, 2026.
The Downtown Estacada Commission has three vacancies. All three must be filled by a resident, business owner-operator, or property owner in the city. The term of office is two years, expiring March 31, 2025.
The Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee also needs three new members. All vacancies must be filled by residents who have lived within the Estacada School District for at least one year. The term of office is two years, ending March 31, 2025.
The City Council hopes to make appointments for all these positions at their Monday, March 13 meeting.
Applications are on the city’s web page along with additional information. They also can be picked up at City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.