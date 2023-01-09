New commissioners

Ryan Carpenter, superintendent of Estacada School District, was appointed to the Estacada Planning Commission.

 PMG file photo

Three new committee and commission members were appointed by the Estacada City Council recently, but eight city committees still have openings for people who would like to volunteer for these key roles.

Tiffany Calder and Michael Anderly were appointed to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, at a December meeting of the City Coumcil.