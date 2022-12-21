Estacada is on course to continue its stunning growth as the Estacada City Council gave the green light for another new subdivision, a 224-lot development with 222 single and about 88 multi-family homes called Coyote Ridge to be built about two miles north of City Hall.
At the Monday, Dec. 12 meeting, the council also approved the annexation of 3.11 acres into the city limits with the developer telling the council he hopes to build multi-family housing on the plot.
The new 58-acre Coyote Ridge subdivision, will be east of Southeast Eagle Creek Road and north of Currin Creek Drive. It abuts the yet-to-be developed Eagle Ridge in the Currin Creek subdivision.
“We try to look at fulfilling a need for the area,” said Coyote Ridge developer and Estacada resident Brett Grantham.
The Coyote Ridge development plan was submitted by Grantham and his Greentown Homes. His company is also building the adjacent 112-lot Eagle Ridge subdivision. He hopes to break ground on Eagle Ridge in around 90 days and Coyote Ridge in roughly a year.
Coyote Ridge joins 11 other housing subdivisions in Estacada that are planned, underway or approved by the city and are slated to add more than 1,780 single-family and multi-family homes in the fast-growing city, according to city records. The newly annexed 3.11 acres is not counted in this total because specific plans have not been filed with the city or approved.
Handling growth
The city and schools are preparing for more growth in Estacada.
“The city is working proactively to prepare for the growth that we know is coming, to manage that growth in such a way that protects what residents love about this town, and to guide the growth in ways that promote the types of change that the community needs or wants,” said Taylor Campi, Estacada’s community development director.
A new wastewater treatment plant is planned for Estacada and a fifth water reservoir is in the works.
The city is updating Estacada’s transportation system plan to make sure transportation is ready for growth and that there are appropriate roads and traffic control arrangements at newly busy intersections. The city also established a public safety committee.
Even if only half of the 1,780 new homes send one child to Estacada schools, that is easily enough to fill an entire school building.
The school district has “planned proactively as much as we can for growth,” Maggie Kelly, director of communications for Estacada School District said. For example, the portable classrooms installed at River Mill Elementary are only about half-full.
Kelly said the district also has taken an inventory of spaces that could be used as classrooms with some adjustments. That might include classrooms that are being used for small groups or other purposes that could be shifted back to regular classrooms.
Kelly said Estacada High School has “a significant amount” of capacity for growth but the middle school is a bit tighter.
“For longer-term growth, we need to continue our conversations with the community about what their vision is for our growth,” Kelly said. That could include a bond for school expansion.
Coyote Ridge
The City Council approved the planned Coyote Ridge development after the city’s Planning Commission recommended the council authorize the new homes.
In a public hearing during the Nov. 14 City Council meeting, the councilors listened to the developer’s proposals and peppered representatives with questions and decided not to vote on the proposal until Grantham and his consultants could answer in more detail questions about accommodating traffic and other infrastructure issues.
There was particular concern about the intersection at Southeast River Mill Road and Southeast Eagle Creek Road. Cars travel at a fast clip on Eagle Creek Road and this intersection is expected to see added traffic from several of the planned subdivisions, not just Coyote Ridge. An extensive traffic analysis was done to ensure the added traffic could be handled.
Grantham and the city agreed that Greentown would install a traffic light at that intersection.
The proposed Coyote Ridge development currently has no roads, but roads will be built to accommodate the homes and sidewalks will be installed.
Greentown Homes has projects in Estacada, Portland and Lake Oswego. The homes Greentown has built are generally larger, more than 2,000 square feet and have sold in a range of about $500,000 to more than $1 million.
Grantham said some of the homes in Coyote Ridge will be in the $350,000 range, $400,000 range and others in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.
Grantham told the council at the Dec. 12 meeting that in addition to apartments, he hopes to create some more affordable housing on the two multi-family plots by including small single-family “starter” homes and cottage clusters.
“We hope to get the purchase price down to the high $200,000s,” he said of the smaller, 800 to 1,200 square feet homes.
“We are trying to accommodate virtually everyone in the (housing) market,” he said, adding that by including smaller homes at a more affordable price hopefully “local kids graduating from high school can own a home in the area where they grew up.”
The four tax lots involved in Coyote Ridge were approved to be annexed to the city in August of 2020.
The application to the city said that most of the trees and two single family homes on the property will be removed to make way for the new housing, but at the city council meeting Grantham said he hopes to preserve as many trees as possible. The site also features three wetlands, totaling 2.33 acres and two streams.
Just annexed
The 3.11 undeveloped acres the council approved to be added to the city sit along Eagle Creek Road and are abutted to the east by Campanella Estates.
About 1.97 acres of that is appropriate for development and the company plans to build multi-family housing. The property will be developed by Green Light - Home First LLC.
Green Light has multiple projects around Oregon, including a 36-unit building with two and three bedrooms in Estacada. That apartment complex, expected to open in spring 2024, is targeted at folks impacted by the 2020 Riverside Fire. It is aimed at families earning at or below 60% of the median area income.
Campi urges Estacada residents to get involved in community planning to help guide Estacada’s growth. “Growth itself is inevitable, but residents can decide how that growth looks and feels by participating in long-range planning projects, like the recent Housing Strategy Project or the current Transportation System Plan Update.”