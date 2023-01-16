EventsStories of the Paranormal: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. The founders of NW Paranormal will talk about the haunted history of Oregon and places in Estacada with heightened paranormal activity. Appropriate for older teens and adults.

Murder Mystery Party: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Play the murder mystery card game “Killer Among Us” after the library has closed. Limited to first 35 people.