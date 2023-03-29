There’s a thriving “new” church in town up on Eagle Creek Road called Grace Crossing Bible Church.
Actually, it’s not new, it’s the recently renamed Estacada First Baptist Church.
“We are not trying to change what we do here,” said Pastor Brent Dodrill, but he said the new name reinforced the church’s mission.
“You’re going to hear the Bible here,” he said
“It’s all the same. Same Bible, same Jesus, same truth. We’ve just changed the name.”
Grace Crossing Bible Church is not leaving the Conservative Baptist denomination and nothing is expected to change at the 66 year-old Estacada faith community..
And, Grace Crossing is not the only Conservative Baptist church that has dropped Baptist from their names. Dodrill said there are 238 Conservative Baptist churches in the Northwest and about half don’t have Baptist in their name. In fact, the Conservative Baptist Association of America has rebranded itself as the Venture Church Network
“We are very proud of our Baptist heritage and none of that changes,” said Dodrill.
He acknowledged that “we recognized that as a church, we have a different culture than when our church started in 1957.”
He said that many folks in the congregation or seeking a church “don’t understand the denominations.”
Of course, as with any changes in a faith community, this didn’t happen overnight.
“It was over a year ago that the leadership team began this,” Dodrill said. “We’ve taken along time to do this, to process.”
Church leadership also wanted to give the congregation “a long time” to process this.
Dodrill said it was a personal journey for him as well as for the congregation.
“It’s been really good for me as a shepherd to hear people’s emotion, passion for the church and their their concerns,” he said.
Grace Crossing Bible Church has changed the sign out front and all of the church’s “branding” will soon reflect the change.
The church, at 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road, was founded when there were just 900 residents in Estacada, now there are over 5,000.
The Church draw about 350 people between it’s two services on Sunday mornings. There are also many groups for different church interest groups and opportunities for community gatherings such as pickle ball and basket ball.
