After greeting diners at The Cazadero Steakhouse, waiter bot Plato turns around and presents their food. He’ll then head back to the kitchen for his next assignment after wishing the customers an enjoyable meal.

 Courtesy photo: The Cazadero Steakhouse

Customers are flocking to The Cazadero Steakhouse in hopes of getting their food delivered by the restaurant’s newest staffer, a genial little robot named Plato.

Plato works at The Cazadero Steakhouse

Plato started helping out Tuesday, April 18, at the Caz. Tuesdays are generally slow nights, despite the draw of Trivia Night. But, when owner Sherry Andrus pulled in the parking lot that evening, she was amazed to have trouble fining a parking spot.