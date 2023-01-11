Spiral Gallery community show

Craig Lauritzen, who is participating in the Spiral Gallery’s January community show, displays one of his nature paintings.

 Courtesy photo: Craig Lauritzen

The Spiral Gallery January show is a chance for local, non-professional artists from 6 to 96 years old to display their work for the public and organizers say there is some “amazing” work to view.

“It’s something really special for the community,” said JeriLynn Walker, a regular Spiral Gallery artist and organizer of the show.

