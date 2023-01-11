featured Spiral features community artists By Teresa Carson Teresa Carson Author email Jan 11, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Craig Lauritzen, who is participating in the Spiral Gallery’s January community show, displays one of his nature paintings. Courtesy photo: Craig Lauritzen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spiral Gallery January show is a chance for local, non-professional artists from 6 to 96 years old to display their work for the public and organizers say there is some “amazing” work to view.“It’s something really special for the community,” said JeriLynn Walker, a regular Spiral Gallery artist and organizer of the show.“It allows artists to get their work out there. It is the first time many of these artists have been shown in a gallery,” Walker said.Craig Lauritzen, a Sandy-based artist, is not new to the January Spiral show, but appreciates the opportunity to show his paintings of nature.“I’ve gotten to be part of the art community and I love being a part of that,” Lauritzen said.Lauritzen’s dad Lee was a respected painter and drew Craig into the arts.In order to participate, artists are encouraged to fill out an application and bring their work in early enough to hang in the show.But Walker said the process is “very low-key” and in order to encourage all local artists to participate, they try to be flexible on deadlines.“It’s not a show for professionals. We want people to know all are welcome,” Walker said.Generally between 10 and 20 artists display work including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, textiles and more.Said Lauritzen: “I really, really enjoy a community with a lot of murals and artwork and Estacada has done a great job with that.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Craig Lauritzen Artist Lee Art Walker Work Show Organizer Teresa Carson Author email Follow Teresa Carson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events