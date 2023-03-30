Way back when

This 1949 photo shows Estacada's main drag 74 years ago. Probably a few folks can remember when it looked like this.

 Photo courtesy: Downtown Estacada Commission

A short tour of downtown Estacada will reveal numerous historic plaques affixed to some of our older buildings. Though many of these buildings have been remodeled several times over, the plaques tell their stories, sometimes dating back to when Estacada was established. Here are a couple of those stories:

ESTACADA CITY HALL

The Downtown Estacada Commission (DEC) was established by the Estacada City Council for the purpose of encouraging and fostering revitalization and development of Estacada’s downtown core. As part of the Main Street USA program, historic preservation of the downtown core is one of the DEC’s points of focus.