A short tour of downtown Estacada will reveal numerous historic plaques affixed to some of our older buildings. Though many of these buildings have been remodeled several times over, the plaques tell their stories, sometimes dating back to when Estacada was established. Here are a couple of those stories:
ESTACADA CITY HALL
In 1902 the Oregon Water Power and Railway Company (OWPR), later to become Portland General Electric, began investing in the area by building hydroelectric dams, a railway line and resort areas. The company needed a place to house their estimated 400 workers.
The nearby Estacada area was relatively flat and fit the bill. In addition to creating a city in which the construction workers could live, the OWPR also wanted to lure visitors to their new destination enterprise. In 1904 they built the luxurious, 45-room Hotel Estacada between Main and Broadway streets. Visitors from Portland could travel to Estacada in about two hours by train or electric trolley. The $2.75 round trip fare included dinner and overnight stay.
The elegant hotel was demolished during the great depression and the unemployed craftsmen were put to work through the Works Progress Administration to construct what is now Estacada’s beautiful city hall. The English cottage design and location make it one of Estacada’s most prominent buildings. Over the years it has housed the city offices and city council, the police station, a jail, the fire station, the Estacada Library and Estacada museum.
THE MASON BUILDING
Freemasonry is a fraternal organization with European roots that became prominent in the United States in the 1900s and early twentieth century. The members, known as Masons, saw themselves as community builders and contributed to charitable needs. In fact, they were involved in laying the cornerstone of the city building in 1939.
Estacada Masonic Lodge #146 was established in 1911 and the members met regularly in the 100F Hall at Third Street and Southwest Broadway Street. Financing for the building was raised through a bond and personal contributions and was completed in 1924. The upstairs meeting rooms were used for Mason and Eastern Star (the female counterpart of the Masons) meetings as well as other community meetings and events. There was also a dentist office.
The street level rooms have accommodated a number of businesses over the years including Safeway, Chandlers Confectionary, The Estacada Bakery, Mt. Hood Forest Service, Bob’s Restaurant, an antique store, a deli and the Broadway Theatre, complete with an ornate, neon theatre marquee. Notable events included the Star Wars premiere which opened only in Estacada and Beaverton. The theater closed in 1985 and that part of the building later collapsed and was turned into a parking lot. The building has since been sold and restored as office, meeting and business space.
Featured Local Savings
The Downtown Estacada Commission (DEC) was established by the Estacada City Council for the purpose of encouraging and fostering revitalization and development of Estacada’s downtown core. As part of the Main Street USA program, historic preservation of the downtown core is one of the DEC’s points of focus.