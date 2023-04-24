The Estacada Fire District is hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast Sunday, April 30, to help out beloved Estacada resident and long-time volunteer Chris Nelson who has pancreatic cancer.
“Chris and her husband, Lt. Brook Nelson, must now navigate the financial burdens of medical treatment and comfort care. They have long been volunteering of their time in this community to include the Estacada Fire Department for over 20 years,” the Fire Department’s announcement said.
There is also a GoFundMe page for the Nelsons started by a friend, Vanessa Webster, at https://bit.ly/3mTtnIT.
The pancake breakfast will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at the fire station at 261 S.E. Jeremy Loveless Ave. The event is free, but the Fire District hopes people will make generous donations.
“We are seeking donations for the Nelson family for medical and other expenses,” the announcement said.
Chris Nelson said through the Fire District “No matter how hard this battle gets or how it all ends, all I ask is that my husband and our babies (dogs) come out alright on the other side of this and that everyone shows them all the love and support they need.”
Although the family has health insurance, there are many costs associated with such an illness that are not covered.
The GoFundMe page notes that Chris Nelson has volunteered with the Estacada Fire District and has worked tirelessly to reunite or facilitate the rescue of pets through her group Estacada Area Lost and Found Pets. Chris Nelson also stepped up during emergencies such as recent fires and also to help the elderly in the community, the Estacada Rangers football team and others.
The fire department named Chris Nelson Volunteer of the Month for March.
The fundraiser invitation said: “Chris has been a fixture in this community for many years and has rescued many animals through other assorted animal rescue programs. She is a warrior and needs this support now more than ever. We want to love and support them, like they have for us all these years.”