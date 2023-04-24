Chris Nelson

The pancake breakfast benefiting Chris Nelson will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Estacada fire station at 261 S.E. Jeremy Loveless Ave.

 Photo courtesy: Esstacada Fire District

The Estacada Fire District is hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast Sunday, April 30, to help out beloved Estacada resident and long-time volunteer Chris Nelson who has pancreatic cancer.

“Chris and her husband, Lt. Brook Nelson, must now navigate the financial burdens of medical treatment and comfort care. They have long been volunteering of their time in this community to include the Estacada Fire Department for over 20 years,” the Fire Department’s announcement said.