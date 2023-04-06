In an effort to create an affirming event and promote LGBTQ2SIA+ business owners, Identity Euphoria will host a Rainbow Saturday Artisans Fair at the Mount Hood Farmers Market space at 38600 Proctor Blvd., Sandy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The East County-based nonprofit company hosted its first event of this kind last November the weekend prior to Thanksgiving in hopes that people would opt to do some of their holiday shopping with the local small business vendors rather than with big box stores on Black Friday.
After seeing success with the first event, the organization decided to host two markets a year, one in spring to kick off the farmers market season and one during the winter holiday season.
Identity Euphoria is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, which is based in East Multnomah County but serves LGBTQ2SIA+ people in Oregon and Washington. The mission of the organization is to build community and resources for LGBTQ2SIA+ people and also provide educational opportunities to the public.
The event will have around 15-20 vendors selling a variety of craft and handmade items perfect for gifting to loved ones. Vendors will have a variety of items for sale, including house plants, hand-carved and burned wood crafted items, jewelry, artwork, home and vehicle decor and more.
“Serving smaller communities of Oregon and Washington will help build community for queer people and provide opportunities for non-queer people to learn about queer culture and issues,” said org co-founder Charlie Joplin.
Joplin and co-founder Brit Allen began forming Identity Euphoria in late 2020, inspired by a lack of resources for the queer community in the smaller towns they grew up in and in the more rural areas of the Pacific Northwest overall.
“Identity Euphoria’s vision is to make a better future for queer people in smaller communities and, therefore, better for the communities as a whole,” Allen said. “Identity Euphoria is the resource I wish my hometown had when my generation was going through grade school.”
This event aims to create a safe and empowering space for queer small business owners to sell their wares.
“With more and more people looking for ways to be more intentional with their spending, this event gives folks a way to not only shop local from Oregon business owners, but support members of a marginalized population,” Allen explained.
“Last market, I wanted for the vendors to at the very least break even, and for everyone to have a great time,” added Joplin. “When I found out many vendors had great sales days and everyone felt they were in a safe space, I was so excited for the next market. Now I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our previous vendors and some new faces as well.”
Besides offering ample vendors to shop from, Identity Euphoria will also host a raffle of items donated by vendors and local partners to raise money for the nonprofit organization to fund future affirming events and programs.
Entry to the event is free, but raffle tickets are $2 each. Commemorative tote bags featuring art by local queer artist Frances Waddell will also be available for purchase.