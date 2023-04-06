First fall Rainbow Saturday

The first Rainbow Saturday Artisans Fair in 2022 featured 14 different vendors. 

 Courtesy Photo: Identity Euphoria

In an effort to create an affirming event and promote LGBTQ2SIA+ business owners, Identity Euphoria will host a Rainbow Saturday Artisans Fair at the Mount Hood Farmers Market space at 38600 Proctor Blvd., Sandy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The East County-based nonprofit company hosted its first event of this kind last November the weekend prior to Thanksgiving in hopes that people would opt to do some of their holiday shopping with the local small business vendors rather than with big box stores on Black Friday.

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of the Sandy Post.

Recommended for you