In a matchup between the top two softball teams in the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference, the Estacada High Rangers were hoping that their recent success would continue.
The second place Rangers have the No. 2 ranked offense (12.7 runs per game average) and they had the momentum of a five-game win streak and were seeking to extend it to six straight in an April 27 road matchup versus the league leading The Dalles High Riverhawks.
The Rangers (6-3 TVC, 10-7 overall) struggled though and they really never were in contention to win as the No. 3 ranked Riverhawks (5-0 TVC, 13-2 overall) showed they're well deserving of their high recognition in the OSAA rankings as they won 15-5 at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
The Rangers, guided by 11th-year Coach Mike Clark, fell behind 5-0 in the first inning as the Riverhawks jumped out to an early lead while displaying an explosive offense (11 runs per game average).
"They (Riverhawks) are a tough team, and they're probably the best team in our league, but they're still beatable," said Clark. "It's the first time that we've seen them since they dropped down from the 5A level last year. I think it will be a different story the next time we play them (May 11 in The Dalles). We are focusing on just having a good season making the state playoffs, which is our goal every year and we'll see what happens this year."
The Rangers responded in the top of the second when senior Kayla Caceres (2-for-2, two RBI) hit an RBI single, driving home junior Charlie Felix (2-for-3), who earlier singled and it was 5-1.
"I was trying to hit the ball well and I was glad to score a couple of runs," said Felix. "I think they (Riverhawks) are probably one of the best teams that we've played this year and they're certainly our biggest competitor right now. It was kind of a fun game for us, because we're the first team in our league to put five runs on up on the scoreboard against them. I think every time we've lost a game, we've always come back to get a win in our next game and that's what we're planning on doing after this loss as well."
The Dalles answered by scoring five more in the bottom of the second to take control of the contest with a 10-1 advantage.
The Rangers got a run in the third when senior Natalie Simmons (1-for-3, double) scored on a wild pitch by Riverhawk pitcher Despina Seufalemua, while The Dalles added three more to make it 13-2 after three innings. Both teams scored a run in the fourth, including an RBI single by Caceres, driving home Felix, who reached base on a single and it was 14-3.
Estacada got a run in the fifth on an RBI double by Libby Juker (1-for-3) and The Dalles scored twice, making it 15-5 to conclude the game early after five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule. The Dalles outhit Estacada 16-7 and the Riverhawks hit four homers, increasing their season total to 38.
Estacada senior pitcher Lexi Kelley had three strikeouts and three walks, while she also batted 1-for-3, with a single.
The game marked Estacada's first defeat since April 14 (a 19-15 loss to Crook County).
The two teams met again on Monday at Estacada High School and the Rangers then follow with Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. road matchup against the Molalla High Indians (4-4 TVC, 5-9 overall). Estacada plays the Crook County High Cowgirls (6-3 TVC, 10-7 overall) Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Prineville, followed by a May 8 road contest versus the Gladstone High Gladiators (0-9 TVC, 1-14 overall).