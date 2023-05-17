On a recent spring morning, Marleigh Hulsey was busy at Estacada High School’s blood drive, kindly directing a woman to the restroom, quickly answering a question from a blood drive volunteer, and consoling and thanking a student who found she couldn’t donate because she wasn’t tall enough.

Hulsey, a 16-year-old junior at Estacada High School, is the student organizer of the school’s blood drives.