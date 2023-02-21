Schools buy emergency devices

“The Vocera device addresses several safety needs in our district,” Maggie Kelly, the district’s director of communications said.

 Courtesy photo: Estacada School District

Educators in the Estacada School District will soon have a new way to instantly communicate with each other thanks to a $192,000 system the school board approved this month.

Superintendent Ryan Carpenter told the School Board that the wearable devices are needed to help teachers with challenging students.