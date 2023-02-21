Educators in the Estacada School District will soon have a new way to instantly communicate with each other thanks to a $192,000 system the school board approved this month.
Superintendent Ryan Carpenter told the School Board that the wearable devices are needed to help teachers with challenging students.
“On any given day there are multiple employees who need additional supports in an effort to serve an escalating student, a student with significant challenges and needs,” Carpenter said at a recent school board meeting.
Estacada schools’ new wearable devices are voice activated and hands-free and will be purchased from San Jose, Calif.-based Vocera Communications Inc.
The devices also have a panic button that can be used to locate an emergency if the wearer can’t speak.
In a company video, Vocera touts the “badge” communication system as essential in a weather or medical emergency, for alerting others to potential trespasser or in the case of physical assaults.
“The Vocera device addresses several safety needs in our district,” Maggie Kelly, the district’s director of communications said via email. “It ensures that in the event of an emergency, all staff can receive notification, not just those within earshot of an intercom system. This can help ensure that staff can act immediately in a crisis situation.”
Superintendent Carpenter said Vocera is “giant” in the medical industry and noted that education is “becoming more like hospital work” and less like what folks have traditionally thought of as education.
“As we know, children, post-pandemic, are more complex and have more complex issues that all of our professional educators and staff are working with,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said staff wanted a way to easily and quickly call for assistance.
“The demand and cry from our employees is for an improved communication system so they can seek help when necessary,” he said.
The effect of the pandemic on students’ behavior is a nation wide issue.
The National Center for Education Statistics reported that 84% of public schools said their students’ behavior was negatively impacted.
Fifty-six percent of the schools said there were increased incidents of classroom disruptions, 49% noted more “rowdiness outside of the classroom” and 48% said there was increased disrespect toward teachers and staff.
For the $192,000 Estacada schools will get 230 devices and the first year of a service contract. After the first year, service will cost $8,000 per year.
Carpenter noted that the district hopes to get a better deal from Vocera than the $192,000 initially quoted once the district begins to negotiate with the company.
Mike Ware, executive director of operations, told the school board that the money for the devices will come from federal relief funds, not the general school budget.
The school board approved the purchase, not to exceed $192,000, at its February meeting. There was no mention of school shootings or other possible emergencies in the discussion of the devices at the meeting.
Other district communication systems will remain in place. For example, administrators have walkie-talkies they use to communicate.
Ware said it takes about 12 weeks to get the new Vocera system up and running and that by next fall it will be fully implemented in the district.