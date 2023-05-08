It’s likely that traffic troubles at the intersection of Highway 224 and Amisigger Road may improve with a roundabout, but it won’t be ready for vehicles for more than two years.
“We think it will be a roundabout. It would be both safer and cheaper” than a traffic light at that location, said Mike Ward, the project manager for Clackamas County.
The junction of Highway 224 and Amisigger Road has been a troublesome intersection for years with accidents at that corner and often long waits for drivers to get on to 224 from Amisigger Road.
With the booming growth in Estacada, Sandy and Gresham, that intersection has become even more of a headache for drivers in recent years.
Solving the traffic problems there is complex. The decisions and engineering are tricky.
And, there are two major agencies involved. Although it is a Clackamas County project, Highway 224 is controlled by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Amisigger Road is under the jurisdiction of Clackamas County.
Although the decision is not final, Ward said, a roundabout is most likely.
He acknowledged some people don’t like roundabouts and said “we don’t want to shove a roundabout down anyone’s throat.”
But Don Hamilton, a spokesman for ODOT, said it’s ODOT’s experience that once people get used to using a roundabout they favor them over other types of traffic control.
“People like them. They’re definitely a safety improvement. They’re very popular with communities when we put them in,” Hamilton said.
Roundabouts slow traffic down and make areas such as this junction safer, Ward and Hamilton both said.
Roundabouts are also more efficient for drivers. With a roundabout traffic flows about 30% faster at peak hours than if a light is installed at an intersection, according to studies cited by Clackamas County. And, there are no delays waiting at a stoplight compared to a roundabout when traffic is light.
ODOT materials note that “installing new traffic signals can result in an increase in rear-end crashes. In rural areas, new traffic signals are associated with a 77% reduction in angle crashes, but also a 58% increase in rear-end crashes, which can be severe and fatal in high-speed areas.”
The studies show “Traffic signals do not address speeds at an intersection – roundabouts do reduce speeds. Often drivers accelerate through an intersection to try to make it through before the signal turns red, which is dangerous,” ODOT said.
Roundabouts lessen the likelihood of severe crashes and are cheaper to maintain than a traffic light, analysis shows.
While it seems counterintuitive that a roundabout would be cheaper to install than a traffic light, Ward says that because of specifics of the site, including a culvert, a roundabout would be less expensive.
On local social media, some people express concern over whether roundabouts will accommodate the big trucks and horse trailers that are common in the area. Ward says a potential roundabout there would accommodate trucks and vehicles with trailers.
Engineers want to ensure that the changes planned for this intersection will accommodate traffic in the future as the area continues to grow.
The improvements won’t happen overnight. Ward estimates that construction won’t start until summer 2024 and the project won’t be completed until fall of 2025.
The cost of the project is estimated to be about $5.4 million
Ward expects to make a presentation on the project at Highway 224 and Amisigger Road to the Estacada City Council in the coming months.