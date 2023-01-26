Estacada High School once again boosted the number of students that earned a diploma and bested the state average for graduation rates.

The class of 2022 saw 87.4% of it’s 111 seniors get a sheepskin, up from the 85% that did so in 2021. Statewide 81.3% of seniors graduated in four years, according to statistics released by the Oregon Department of Education.

Rangers graduate

The Rangers in the class of 2022 graduated at higher rates than the state average.

