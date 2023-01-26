Estacada High School once again boosted the number of students that earned a diploma and bested the state average for graduation rates.
The class of 2022 saw 87.4% of it’s 111 seniors get a sheepskin, up from the 85% that did so in 2021. Statewide 81.3% of seniors graduated in four years, according to statistics released by the Oregon Department of Education.
"Our district and community can be proud of Estacada High School's 2022 graduation rate,” Amy Mikesell, Estacada High School principal said via email.
“This is one of our highest graduation rates in school history, and maintains a multi-year pattern of continuous improvement in graduation rates and student outcomes,” she added.
The district has guided students through a strong and consistent improvement in graduation rates in recent years. During the 2015-16 school year, 69.9% of Rangers earned a diploma in four years.
In the whole Estacada School District, 89.7% of the class of 2022 graduated in four years. That includes Summit Learning Charter, the online school sponsored by the district, which reported a graduation rate of 92.6% for the class of 2022.
The COVID pandemic, the resulting online schooling and some rule changes caused graduation statistics to be somewhat erratic over the last few years. But things are getting back on track as students attend school more normally now.
Principal Mikesell attributed the continued graduation gains to “our commitment to Standards Based Learning and the culture of collaboration in order to support the whole student (emotional, social, enrichment, and academics),” adding they “are strong contributors to this positive growth.”
Hispanic/Latino students at Estacada High turned in a particularly noteworthy performance. About 20% of the class of 2022 at Estacada High was Latino and they graduated at a rate better than 95%, compared with 89% in 2021. That’s compared with a graduation rate of 79% for this student group statewide, ODE numbers show. The state does not delineate rates better than 95%.
Estacada High has a large proportion of students considered “economically disadvantaged” and those students also graduated in larger numbers. The “economically disadvantaged” Rangers in the class of 2022 graduated at a rate of 89.7%, up from 86.8% in 2021.
Students taking some career and technical education classes (CTE) continued to graduate at higher rates than those that didn’t take these classes, which is a trend nationwide.
Estacada High seniors who took some CTE classes graduated at a rate of 92%, up from 86.8% in 2021.
Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education was also encouraged by improvement in statewide graduation numbers.
He said: “When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators, and the individualized, student centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students.”