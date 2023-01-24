After protests by local homeowners, the City of Estacada has dramatically scaled back plans for developing Campanella Park.
“The city, city council and parks and rec commission appreciated the feedback from the public,” said Melanie Wagner, Estacada city manager.
So instead of more elaborate plans with multiple features, Campanella Park will now only get an inclusive playground, a few extra parking spaces, another picnic table and possibly a pollinator garden, Wagner said.
Early plans for the 8-acre Fred Campanella Memorial City Park included a splash pad, fitness trail and sport court that could be used for pickleball. Other possibilities included a nature play structure and off-leash dog area. More parking spaces including a parking lot were proposed to handle the projected increased use of the park.
But those plans raised the ire of some nearby residents who live in the Campanella Estates subdivision.
Some residents expressed worries that so much development in the park would cause increased traffic and crime, safety and privacy issues and unwanted noise.
“Who wants a parking lot in their backyard?” said one homeowner who lives adjacent to a proposed parking area.
Residents spoke at city council meetings and had professional signs made and posted them in the area.
“Don’t parks & wreck our green space,” the signs said.
In earlier surveys, city residents expressed a strong desire for a splash pad and pickleball courts.
The city is looking into the feasibility of a splash pad at Wade Creek Park and the pickleball courts at Portal Park.
The city council approved the scaled back plans for Campanella Park at the Oct. 24 city council meeting.
Campanella Park, at 1560 N. Broadway St., opened in 2018. It currently includes a playground designed for little kids, a covered picnic area, restrooms and walkways, but is mostly open or natural space.
The new playground and other developments at Campanella Park won’t be made until 2024 or even 2025, Wagner said.