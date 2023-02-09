Community invited to ‘What’s Up?’ event
An informal gathering is planned in Estacada bringing together residents, decision-makers, local business and government officials. the topic will be “What’s happening in the Estacada area?”
The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Flora Room at the Estacada Public Library. Light refreshments will be provided.
“What’s Up is a place for people to strengthen and build connections between the many people and groups that care about this town,” said Taylor Campi, community development director for the city of Estacada.
“These events offer a relaxed, open environment for anyone to learn about opportunities, services, projects, or to share their perspective on issues that matter to them, or just to meet other members of the community,” she added.
Redmond tapped as new chamber chief
Connie Redmond was named the new president of the Estacada Chamber of Commerce.
Redmond is a stalwart volunteer for many organizations around Estacada and former administrator of the Chamber of Commerce. She serves on the Downtown Estacada Commission and the Estacada Library Board. She was named Estacadian of the Year in 2015.
She replaces former mayor Brent Dodrill, who is stepping down from that post.
Dodrill announced Redmond’s appointment at the Jan. 23 Estacada City Council meeting.
Pay library fines with food
During the month of February, the Estacada Library will cancel library fines for overdue books and material if a patron brings in a donation of non-perishable food. The food will be donated to the Estacada Area Food Bank.
Any regular and family sized cans will give a $1 credit toward fines. Dog and cat food bags will be credited at $1 per pound and any hygiene products will be credited at $1 per container.
The library, 825 N.W. Wade St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
City awards contract for wastewater plant
Estacada’s new wastewater treatment plant moved forward as the Estacada City Council awarded a contract for engineering services at its Jan. 23 meeting.
The City Council awarded a contract to water and engineering firm Kennedy/Jenks for a “scope of services” study and report for the city’s planned sewer plant. The contract is not to exceed $726,237.
The engineering services contract will take the city up to the completion of the predesign phase, which will be about 6 months.
Final design engineering and assistance with bidding will be taken up in a second contract. A third contract will cover construction services engineering.
Johnson appointed to Planning Commission
The Estacada City Council approved the appointment of Antonia Johnson to the Planning Commission at its Jan. 23 meeting.
Johnson lists his occupation as outreach coordinator.
Johnson said he was interested in serving on the commission “to see real change in the community” and for people in the community to “see their tax dollars at work for them to enhance and beautify their neighborhoods.”
His term runs through March 31, 2025.
For more information, visit www.cityofestacada.org or contact Mara Enciu Garrett, community development coordinator at enciu-garrett@cityofestacada.org, or call 503-630-8259.