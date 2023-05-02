Yard debris dump opens for summer
The City of Estacada, in partnership with Arrow Sanitary, is providing large drop boxes to collect yard debris from city residents on the first weekends of June and July.
The drop boxes will be located at the Portal Park, 777 N. W. Tulip, near the entrance to Timber Park.
This is for residential yard waste only. No garbage or commercial waste is allowed.
Many Estacada residents have been asking for curbside yard waste pick up and the city is studying this complicated issue. In the mean time, the drop boxes will be available over the first two weekends in June and July.
The city will soon launch a survey to gauge interest in curbside yard debris pickup.
City approves “Bee City” designation
The Estacada City Council approved making the city an official Bee City USA at its meeting on Monday, April 24.
The approval was a result of an April 10 pitch by a local teen Marek Stanton that explained the benefits and costs of the designation.
“The mission of Bee City USA is to galvanize communities to sustain pollinators, responsible for the reproduction of almost 90% of the world’s flowering plant species, by providing them with healthy habitat, rich in a variety of native plants and nearly free of pesticides,” the city council resolution said.
The resolution went on to say that because of bees, “we have very diverse dietary choices rich in fruits, nuts, and vegetables.”
Stanton had already formed a committee to carry out the Bee City mandates, including holding educational opportunities or pollinator habitat plantings to raise awareness of the importance of bees and other pollinators.
Estacada declares May Mental Health Month
Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine declared May as Mental Health Awareness Month in the city at the April 24 Estacada City Council meeting.
The proclamation notes that 1 in 5 adults experience a mental health issue every year.
Dave Hunt, from the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Clackamas County presented to the city council and noted that Clackamas County’s suicide rate is 18.8 deaths per 100,000 of population every year, which is higher than Oregon or national averages.
NAMI offers multiple mental health services, including support groups and 1-on-1 peer support, all free. Free classes are offered and NAMI representatives will give presentations to groups to educate the community.
What’s Up, Estacada?
The City of Estacada is hosting an informal informational meet and greet session next month at the new community building in Wade Creek Park.
The next What’s Up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15 at 747 N.W. Wade St. behind the library. These events are held quarterly.
The city says community members can visit with decision makers, staff and local partners. Folks can ask questions about projects or issues and share their perspectives. Light refreshments will be served.
If you need more information email planning@cityofestacada.org or call 503-630-8286.