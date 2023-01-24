Estacada High School is staging “Mary Poppins” for it’s winter musical and it promises to be, well, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
The musical will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26, 27 and 28. There also will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and $6 for children under 12 years old.
“Mary Poppins” will be performed in the Estacada Auditorium, 500 N.E. Main St.
The musical includes the beloved and popular songs “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and “Step in Time.”
The musical is similar to the beloved Disney movie with Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, but has been modified slightly with a villain added.
In the Estacada High production, characters will be flying under the supervision of ZFX Flying.
The musical is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and Robert B. Sherman. The musical book is by Julian Fellowes. There are new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe and the production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh.
The cast is led by 9th grader Henry Riedel playing Bert and sophomore Dylann Park as Mary Poppins.
George Banks is played by 11th grader Andrew Riedel, the lovely Winifred Banks by senior Natalie Hunt, Jane Banks by Jocelyn Clark (grade 11) and Michael Banks by Ian Franks (grade 9).
Rae Calder (grade 11) plays Miss Andrews and the bird woman. Trey Shibahara (grade 11) handles three roles including Mr. Punch. The roles of Miss Lark and Fannie are handled by Amaya Reyes (grade 11). Senior Lliam Baird tackles the roles of Admiral Boom and the bank chairman. Ava Shibahara, a junior is Mrs. Brill and senior Jaden Arnold is Robertson Ay. Seniors Loli Duran is the park keeper and Olivia Davidson is Mrs. Corry. Neleus is played by Ava Sanders, a senior. Miss Smythe is acted by Ashlee Alderman, a junior.
Juniors Lilyanna Harriot plays Katie Nanna and Annie and Sophie Caldwell plays Von Hussler and Valentine.