Mary Poppins

Estacada High School stages beloved musical “Mary Poppins” Jan 26-28.

Estacada High School is staging “Mary Poppins” for it’s winter musical and it promises to be, well, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

The musical will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26, 27 and 28. There also will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.