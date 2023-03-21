After a year of meetings, community input, engineering and revisions, the Estacada Urban Renewal Agency unanimously approved plans for a $2 million remodel of Main Street at its meeting Monday, March 13.
The plans call for 22 parallel parking spots for drivers in the Main Street redesign.
Parking was a big issue, with discussions and evaluations about the pros and cons of head-in or parallel parking.
The council also directed city staff to look into the possibility of creating off-street parking on an empty lot at the Southeast corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street. The size and configuration of the empty lost would allow for fewer than 10 spaces, and the council wants to see if the purchase and development would be worth the number of parking spaces added.
The Estacada Urban Renewal Agency is made up of the same members as the Estacada City Council.
The Main Street design includes the required sidewalk curb ramps to accommodate folks in wheelchairs and with other disabilities.
A traffic study will be done to decide how many stop signs will be installed for safety on the improved Main Street.
The refreshed Main street will have eight trees and 16 streetlights, the plans show.
The Main Street spruce up has been part of the greater downtown revitalization plans since 2007, according to the city.
“There are some surfacing issues with the asphalt on Main Street. There are missing ADA (handicap access) ramps and broken/damaged sidewalks. Pedestrian visibility and crossing is another issue,” the city said on it’s web page.
Now that the design is approved, final engineering will begin. Construction will likely start at the first of May. Earlier, the city had hoped to get the project done before the height of the tourist season.