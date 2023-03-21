Main Street

The plans call for 22 parallel parking spots for drivers in the Main Street redesign and construction is scheduled to begin in May.

 PMG photo: Teresa Carson

After a year of meetings, community input, engineering and revisions, the Estacada Urban Renewal Agency unanimously approved plans for a $2 million remodel of Main Street at its meeting Monday, March 13.

