After late-season storms hit the Hood, Sandy, Lower Deschutes, and Clackamas region, snowpack conditions are looking up.
In late January, the Natural Resources Conservation Service was reporting that Southern Oregon’s snowpack was uncharacteristically trending better than our own local reserves, but now that has changed.
“I think in March especially we saw some pretty significant storm impacts,” said Matt Warbritton, lead hydrologist with the Oregon Snow Survey.
April is typically known as peak time for snow accumulation, and Warbritton explained that that accumulation is “especially important for the areas in the Cascades.”
“Having above normal snowpack is especially important to offset any deficit in water outlook,” he said.
That snowpack can be essential for feeding stream flows and is a major source for both the Sandy and Clackamas rivers. Right now, Warbritton explained that “with the conditions, both (rivers) are looking similar.”
“Streamflow on the Clackamas is well below normal, in part due to colder than normal temperatures keeping that water source frozen,” he added. “In general, the areas are above normal snowpack for this time of year, and areas with above normal snowpack will feed both (rivers).”
This year, that precipitation level might very well need some supplementation from the snowpack, and the snowpack at this moment is in a good place to provide that.
As of March 31, the snow water equivalent in the Hood, Sandy, Lower Deschutes was 129% of normal, which is an improvement from last year this time when it was recorded at 94% of normal.
That said, he added, “when we look at these snowpack conditions, we also have to keep other conditions in mind like soil, precipitation, water levels … all of these parameters play a role as well.”
“Soil moisture has improved around Mount Hood with recent storms,” Warbritton said. “There’s more concern in Southern and Central Oregon.”
That said, the water year precipitation was actually higher last year than this year, coming in at 97% of median on March 31, 2022, and only 83% of median this March 31.
Though the water outlook is below what it was last March, Warbritton said we still “may begin to see drought conditions improve in Northwest Oregon.”
“This time last year snowpack was just slightly below normal and statewide conditions were much worse,” Warbritton said. “Last year we had a three-month dry period and then a boost when we came into April. We’ve seen a more consistent build-up in snowpack throughout the winter this year, (and) we’re seeing higher accumulation for March. That’s definitely an improvement from last year this time of year.”