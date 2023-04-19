Although three local boards have nine positions to be elected in the May 16 election, only one race drew more than one candidate and that’s for a seat on the Estacada School Board.
Voters will chose three candidates for Estacada School Board, three for Estacada Fire District Board and three for the Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District Board. All positions are for four year terms.
The Estacada News sent short questions to the two candidates vying for the contested school board. The questions and their answers, edited for length, are below. Information on the candidates for other boards follow that.
Helena Snyder
Snyder is owner and investigator with Pettus Investigations, a graduate of Portland State University and has been on the Estacada School Board before and served on several of the district’s committees.
1. Why are you running for school board?
I believe in the mission, vision, and values of the Estacada School District and enjoy participating in committees offered by the district. I am especially enjoying my time now on the Long-Term Planning Committee (LTPC) and the Strategic Planning Committee where I am working and hearing what other members of our community are saying and taking that to heart.
2. What is one specific thing the district could do better or improve on?
The improvement is something our community must help with. As has been reported in the Estacada News, our school buildings need major improvements. As a previous board member and current member of the LTPC, we look at the possibility of presenting a bond to our community in the very near future. It is imperative we make these improvements now to ensure all our students are safe and receive the best education the district has to offer.
3. What is one specific thing the district does really well?
The communication and transparency from the district are incredible. As a parent and community member, I understand the high amount of communication might be overwhelming, but more is better than less. The efforts made to be transparent about the district’s finances are also commendable.
John Walper
Walper is currently on the Estacada School Board and is a retired manager. He’s a graduate of Pepperdine University.
1. Why are you running for school board?
The main reason why I am running to fill this position again, is to be able to assist the other board members in continuing the progress we have made over the past year and half. I feel that we are on the right track continuing to encourage and direct both the students and teachers. I’m Endorsed by Oregon Right to Life PAC and have an A rating with Oregon Moms Union OMU
2. What is one specific thing the district could do better or improve on?
With regards to what the district could do better. We as a team need to continue to be good stewards of the community’s funds provided to us thru their taxes that are entrusted to us. This is where my experience in corporate management is important. I know how to budget and am willing to ask questions and think out of the box.
3. What is one specific thing the district does really well?
As far as what do we do well, that is easy, communication. We make ourselves available to our constituents. The entire district is an open book, weekly updates via emails, teacher/ parent online updates. Open board meetings monthly and on You Tube.
Also running to retain their seats on the school board are Ben Wheeler and Ken Riedel.
Wheeler is a home builder and graduate of Oregon State University. He’s been on the school board for eight years and has been on the Estacada Planning Commission for 12 years.
Ken Reidel works for Unitus Community Credit Union and is a graduate of Portland State University. He’s been on the Estacada School Board for eight years.
Other races
John McAdoo has filed to retain his seat as a director of the fire district. He’s the retired assistant fire chief in Estacada. The U.S. Navy veteran spent 30 years in the fire service.
Ken Oliver, president of the fire board, also filed for re-election. He is president of KO Custom Fab Inc. and has been a volunteer fire fighter in Estacada for 25 years.
Vice president of the fire district board, Paul Miller, also stepped up to run for another term. He is a local business owner.
Only two candidates filed to run for the three spots on the board of the Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District in the May 16 election.
The two candidates are Terry Brown and George Suter.
Suter, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, served on the district’s budget committee and has been on the cemetery board for several years.
Terry Brown has been on the cemetery board since 2017. He is a retired Forest Service manager. He served on the Estacada City Planning Commission from 1970 to 1980 and on the Estacada City Council from 1980 to 1984.
Board chairman Bob Gaskill says that the board will appoint a new member to fill that third open seat. But, Gaskill said a write-in candidate also has emerged.
The write-in is David Richards, who has served on the cemetery board before. Richards, a former metals teacher at Estacada High School, began teaching welding at his home after the district cut the program.