A free clinic on March 11 will help Estacada area folks erase eligible criminal or eviction records, get information on renewals for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) people, change a name or get help with several other confusing and often costly legal transactions.
“This removes barriers to jobs, apartments and education,” said Amanda Wall, community relations manager for Clackamas Workforce Partnership.
“These expungements are eligible by law and help people get a better home, a better wage. It’s important for people looking to move on from their past,” she explained.
Folks can also get an application and information for a gender marker change.
The free clinic will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the AntFarm Resource Center, 350 S.W. Zobrist St. To smooth the process, people can apply online for prescreening. For more information email expungement@clackamasworkforce.org.
The clinic accepts walk-ins, but people can also make appointments and the prescreening is strongly advised.
Clean Slate Clackamas project did 675 expungements in the last year, with more than 1,000 applications, Wall said.
The clinic does not give legal advice and expungements and other services are not done on the spot. Applicants get help filling out and organizing paperwork, which will then have to be taken to the courthouse or other agency and be filed.
“This is an accepting, warm, open clinic,” said Wall. “This is a safe space to come.”
This the first such clinic in Estacada and there will be clinics later in the spring in Molalla and Sandy.
“Our rural communities need these services,” Wall said.
Clean Slate Clackamas works in collaboration with with Clackamas County’s Children, Family, and Community Connections; AntFarm Youth Services; Molalla Hope; Clackamas Community College; Portland Community College and Lewis and Clark Law School to host the string of events.
Clackamas Workforce Partnership received a small grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to provide legal record expungement services and referrals to employment and training resources in rural communities.
“This is giving people a true second chance,” Wall said.