A free clinic to help folks expunge eligible evictions or criminal convictions off their records will take place March 11 in Estacada.

A free clinic on March 11 will help Estacada area folks erase eligible criminal or eviction records, get information on renewals for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) people, change a name or get help with several other confusing and often costly legal transactions.

“This removes barriers to jobs, apartments and education,” said Amanda Wall, community relations manager for Clackamas Workforce Partnership.

