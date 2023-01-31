The body of Kyle Kirchem of Gladstone was found Sunday, Jan. 29, near Rainbow Campground on the Mt. Hood National Forest, bringing to close a two-month search involving family, friends, community and Search and Rescue.

Kyle Kirchem

Kyle Kirchem has been missing since Nov. 20. His abandoned car was found off of highway 224 near the Riverside Campground.

The remains were found a creek near the campground, which is about 24 miles southeast of Estacada.

