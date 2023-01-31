The body of Kyle Kirchem of Gladstone was found Sunday, Jan. 29, near Rainbow Campground on the Mt. Hood National Forest, bringing to close a two-month search involving family, friends, community and Search and Rescue.
The remains were found a creek near the campground, which is about 24 miles southeast of Estacada.
Kirchem, 31, was last seen by family on Nov. 20, and was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis. He had driven from home, leaving his cell phone behind. Family reported Kirchem missing on Nov. 22 to the Gladstone Police Department.
On Nov. 23, Kirchem’s vehicle was found off Highway 224 on the National Forest. The vehicle had left the roadway and was unoccupied. The airbags of the vehicle were not deployed and there were no signs of injuries.
Clackamas County Search and Rescue conducted a search of the area and were unsuccessful.
Then, in the early afternoon on Jan. 29 — more than two months after he left home — family members contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office to report they had found an article of Kirchem's clothing near Rainbow Campground. Search and Rescue ground searchers responded to the area to assist.
Family members searching in the area where the clothing was found reported they had located Kirchem's remains in a nearby creek.
Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the location and helped secure the scene. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, and a chaplain and Trauma volunteers were requested to assist the family.