Cheer squad

 Courtesy photo: Estacada Youth Cheer

The Estacada Youth Cheer squad snagged third place in state competition this year.

Ten cheerleaders, aged 5 to 10, wowed the judges in their division at the state competition in Salem on Saturday, Feb. 18.

