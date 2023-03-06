The Estacada Youth Cheer squad snagged third place in state competition this year.
Ten cheerleaders, aged 5 to 10, wowed the judges in their division at the state competition in Salem on Saturday, Feb. 18.
“They were super dedicated this year,” said their coach Bailey Mulcahy. “They really wanted it this year.”
The squad is called the Rangers, although they have no affiliation with the school district.
The young girls cheer for the Estacada Youth Football team and also participate in community events such as the Fourth of July celebration and the Estacada Summer Celebration.
Mulcahy said fundraisers were successful enough this year for the team to afford a choreographer to craft a routine for the Rangers, which helped them place at state.
“A really nice routine was put together,” she said.
“We have had some of these girls for a few years now,” Mulcahy added.
And, of course, the cheer program is more than just executing routines. Cheer can build self confidence and athletic skills. Belonging to a team builds discipline, teamwork and goal setting, even among the youngest competitors, experts say.
And, of course, it can be a blast.
“They had fun this year,” she said.
“They have really built friendships in the team. Some of the older ones have taken a big sister role to the younger ones,” Mulcahy said.
“Estacada has always been the underdog for cheer,” Mulcahy said, “our program is changing that.”