In a few months 16 year-old Marek Stanton will fasten beautiful new bee-themed Oregon license plates to his family’s cars, a special moment for the teen bee expert and Estacada resident who designed the plate.
Stanton’s bee knowledge and artistry in creating the plate at his young age has gotten the teen featured in news stories across the state.
“I wasn’t expecting to be on television,” said Stanton. “I thought maybe I’d get a little story in the Estacada paper. I didn’t think there would be as much interest as this.”
Stanton became fascinated with nature and insects when he was elementary school age.
During the pandemic, he said he “did a deep dive” on bees. He was drawn to them because “they have a wide range of behaviors, sizes and colors” and “people are more supportive of bees” than, say, wasps. Since bees pollinate a variety of plants, they also play an important part in putting food on people’s tables, he explained.
He was excited to learn about the Master Melittologist program at the Oregon State University Extension Service. The program educates folks about bees and trains participants to become volunteers to identify native bees. Their finds go into the Oregon Bee Atlas.
Unfortunately, the minimum age to join the program is 18 years old and Stanton was only 13 years old at the time. So, Marek’s mother, Kalika Stanton, signed up so Marek could participate. She attended every class and event with her son.
To become a certified Master Melittologist, participants must complete five training modules and attend a one-day field day and do 20 hours of volunteer work. Marek enthusiastically completed all the requirements.
In fact, on a trip in the Columbia River Gorge, Stanton was one of a trio of researchers that discovered a bee in Oregon for the first time. The new arrival is a type of so-called cuckoo bee only seen in other states.
Because of the pandemic most of the OSU bee program was held online so the organizers did not see Marek in person.
“(Marek) would pop up in the chat during the World of Bees webinars with sophisticated remarks and we would send him additional information,” Sarah Kincaid, OSU faculty research assistant, told an extension publication. “We thought he was 65. When we met him in person, we were shocked.”
“We see Marek as representing the best of us,” Kincaid said. “He’s a bright young mind who’s passionate about this field and wants to share his knowledge and abilities with Oregonians.”
Marek is the youngest member of the Master Melittologist Program at OSU extension.
“He has a real feel for the bees of the state and knows how to translate this into an image that brings bees to life,” said Andony Melathopoulos, OSU extension pollinator health specialist told the extension publication.
Melathopoulos noted that few amateur melittologists have Marek’s understanding of bee diversity and biology.
That’s not the only place Stanton is a young participant. The high school sophomore attends Clackamas Community College through Summit Learning Charter School in Eagle Creek. His mom said he’ll graduate high school with an associates degree and calls her son “an old soul.”
Stanton said he likes attending community college because the classes are more challenging, there is more flexibility in his schedule and a wider variety of classes are offered. He said he particularly enjoyed a blacksmithing and jewelry making class.
Danita Howard, Marek’s proud grandmother said “he’s quite an amazing young man.”
In order for the bee license plate to become a reality, 3,000 plates had to be pre-sold. Stanton’s bee plate hit the mark quickly.
“It’s the fastest Oregon specialty plate to make its goal ever,” Howard said.
Stanton is a self-taught artist and has worked in many different media, including watercolors, beading and embroidery.
The idea of a bee plate had been buzzing around pollinator circles for a while. When the folks at OSU extension learned Stanton was a gifted artist as well as bee expert, they asked him to try his hand at designing a plate.
Stanton worked on the plate for over a year.
The final plate, called “Pollinator Paradise,” shows two of Oregon’s iconic bees, the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee. The bees are hovering over a field of clover.
Stanton is glad the sale of the license plates will benefit these important pollinators, which have been in trouble for years.
For each plate sale, $35 goes to support bee research conducted by the OSU Extension Pollinator Health Lab and Honey Bee Lab programs. The money also has the potential to support graduate students doing bee research at OSU, the extension said.
Stanton also plans to work with the city of Estacada to have it designated as a “Bee City USA.” That would entail Estacada creating and enhancing bee habitat, reducing the use of pesticides and educating folks about the importance of bees in the ecosystem.
Not surprisingly, Stanton, plans to attend OSU and major in biology and study pollination ecology.