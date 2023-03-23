Three Clackamas River Elementary School teachers are using grant money to create fun, hands-on science and math lessons for students attending Friday REID days at the school.
On those Fridays, some students from kindergarten to fifth grade might be programming tiny robots and putting them through their paces, then figuring out and correcting programming errors if the robots don’t complete their tasks perfectly. Yes, that’s 5 and 6-year old kids, programming robots.
Students have made terrariums and bird feeders among other projects.
“We’re thrilled to bring project-based learning to our kids in Estacada,” said Ryen Tucker, Clackamas River reading specialist and proud “science nerd.”
The other teachers participating in the grant project are Melanie Johnsen, second-grade teacher and Kalissa Fries, first-grade teacher.
Not all students get to participate in these STEM (Science, Technology, English and Math) activities.
Only some students attend school on Estacada’s Friday REID (Responsive, Extensions, Interventions and Development) days. The STEM class is offered as an elective on REID Fridays.
“On REID days, students that are identified as needing additional interventions support or students who are invited for extension opportunities will have two hours scheduled in the morning to work in the classrooms and receive the support that they need,” the district explained on its web site.
The program is a pilot project through Clackamas Education Service District. The trio of teachers is designing the lessons, selecting equipment and evaluating the success of each lesson.
After the pilot, the equipment, such as the robots, and the lesson instructions will be available at CESD for other schools and districts to borrow and use.
“When kids have the opportunity to ask questions and investigate the world around them through STEM, learning becomes engaging and meaningful,” said Angie Arends, CESD’s STEM consultant.
“Asking questions, designing and testing and evaluating solutions empowers students to solve problems and learn from mistakes. These critical computational thinking skills are key in preparing students for the workforce and digital citizenship,” she added.
It seems like this trio of teachers is enjoying creating the program as much as the students are enjoying the hands on science.
“The bird feeders were made from pine cones so they would be biodegradable,” Fries explained enthusiastically.
The feeders were created to help students hone their animal observation skills and learn about animal habitats.
Not every grade does every project, the teachers explained, because they make sure every lesson corresponds with state education standards. But, students in every grade programmed the robots.
The robots were obviously a bit hit with the students, the Clackamas River teachers said.
The teachers selected three different robots based on their level of complexity. Bee-Bots are for the kindergarteners and first graders. The bright yellow plastic “bees” eyes light up and they move around as the students have programmed them to.
The tiny robots get more sophisticated as the students get older. The second and third-graders get Ozobots, smaller orb-like contraptions and fourth and fifth-graders program Sphero robots, little ball-shaped gizmos.
“This is hands-on stuff we don’t always have time for” in a regular school day, said Johnsen.
The pilot is funded by a variety of sources. A big chunk of the grant money is from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) and is funneled through the Oregon Department of Education. The funds are designed to help students and schools recover from the pandemic by providing academic and other supports.
Fries said her students often go home and involve their families in what they’ve learned in the STEM units.
“It’s exciting to have them come back from the weekend and hear how they’ve used the lessons at home,” Fries said.
“It’s very exciting to see them engage in hands-on learning opportunities,” said Johnsen.