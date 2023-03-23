Three Clackamas River Elementary School teachers are using grant money to create fun, hands-on science and math lessons for students attending Friday REID days at the school.

On those Fridays, some students from kindergarten to fifth grade might be programming tiny robots and putting them through their paces, then figuring out and correcting programming errors if the robots don’t complete their tasks perfectly. Yes, that’s 5 and 6-year old kids, programming robots.