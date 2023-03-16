The Estacada School District is laying the groundwork to ask voters to approve a bond to pay for replacement and repairs of failing building systems and possibly a new school to handle the district’s growth.

The district already has done a deep dive evaluation of the condition of all of its buildings. It has crafted three possible bond scenarios and has already started polling voters in the school district about their feelings about a possible bond. The district also recently hired Dani Randall as a community liaison.