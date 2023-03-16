The Estacada School District is discussing bringing a bond to voters. One option is a $109 million bond that would build a new high school and turn the building into the middle school and the current middle school into a third elementary school.
The Estacada School District is laying the groundwork to ask voters to approve a bond to pay for replacement and repairs of failing building systems and possibly a new school to handle the district’s growth.
The district already has done a deep dive evaluation of the condition of all of its buildings. It has crafted three possible bond scenarios and has already started polling voters in the school district about their feelings about a possible bond. The district also recently hired Dani Randall as a community liaison.
A long-range facilities planning committee has been formed with community members and they met for the first time on Feb 21 for a discussion on the condition of district buildings and possible bond options. The district has also led tours of the buildings for community members over the last few months.
One item still pending is a population study, projecting how many students might be expected in Estacada over the next 10 years. The schools welcomed about 100 more students than the last study projected 10 years ago, Maggie Kelly, the district’s director of communications told the committee.
The district is discussing several proposals and bond sizes. All would cover replacement of some old systems and repairs at current buildings.
One option is for a $109 million bond, which would add $1.64 per $1,000 of assessed value to property taxes. That would pay for building a new “modest” high school, moving middle school students into the current high school building and refitting the current middle school into a third elementary school.
A second option being discussed is a $60 million bond, which would pay to build a new elementary school and would add 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value to property taxes.
The third option is a $39 million bond, which would not add to taxes and pay only for the most needed repairs to buildings.
The last time the district passed a bond was in 2000 and it will expire in 2025.
The evaluation of the school buildings revealed myriad problems.
“None of our buildings are in excellent condition,” Mike Ware, the district’s executive director of operations said at a recent school board meeting.
In fact, the examination revealed that all of the district’s buildings were in either “critical” or “poor” condition, none even rose to “fair” condition.
“There is a lot of need,” Ware said, including a lot of “behind the scenes work” such as roofing, electrical and plumbing.
The district hired McKinstry to help conduct the assessment of the district’s structures and facilities. The inspections and evaluations of the buildings are assessing about 1,200 “assets” or features through all the district’s buildings.
The evaluation found that over the next 30 years, the district buildings would need about $101 million in replacements and repairs of various systems and parts of buildings such as HVAC systems, roofs, windows or plumbing. That’s about $3.5 million per year, with $17.8 million required in the first year for pressing needs.
A report shared at the community meeting said, for example, “various sections of roofing at most of the facilities are well over 20 to 40+ years old with an asset condition of poor and one to two years of observed remaining life. Many visible interior leaks were noticed throughout and to maintain a reliable education environment, should be addressed.”
These particular figures from the evaluation of buildings discussed at the Feb. 8 school board meeting and Feb. 21 community meeting did not include replacing an entire school or adding a new one to keep up with growth in Estacada, but only the replacement or repair of parts of buildings or systems that were coming to the end of their useful life.
Ware was quick to point out that the district facilities team has been repairing and replacing things as money and time allowed, but the needs are greater than available funds and the team can keep up with.
On Feb. 8, the school board also heard from Maggie Simich, a senior analyst at Patinkin Research Strategies. She told the board that “opposition to a bond is pretty muted” following the first poll of 400 likely Estacada voters.
Simich said the poll was done with a May 2024 election date in mind for the bond and the bond size of $60 million. Although pollsters also discussed the $109 million and the $39 million bond with potential voters in the poll.