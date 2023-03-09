Estacada High School Principal Amy Mikesell will be the new principal of Gladstone High School in the upcoming school year.
Mikesell has worked for the Estacada School District since July 2016, her first four years in Estacada as principal at Clackamas River Elementary, then for three years as principal of the high school.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to join the Gladstone team. It is clear that Gladstone is a place that has strong traditions, focuses on care, and yields positive results in academics and preparing students for life after high school,” Mikesell said. “I am excited to work alongside students, staff, families and colleagues to build on these foundations and produce even greater success.”
Like Gladstone, Estacada has graduation rates well above the state average. Mikesell said she was proud of the “multi-year pattern of continuous improvement in graduation rates and student outcomes” with EHS’s class of 2022 seeing 87.4% of its seniors graduate in four years, up from the 85% who did so in 2021.
Working in education for 18 years, Mikesell holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Concordia University as well as a certificate in equity leadership from the University of Portland. Prior to her time in Estacada, she was in the Gresham-Barlow School District for 11 years as a teacher, instructional coach and athletic director.
“Amy is a dynamic leader who builds positive relationships with students, staff, parents and community,” said Gladstone Superintendent Bob Stewart. “She is a proven leader who has produced results in every school she has led. We are excited to have her join our team.”
Mikesell and her husband, Landan, live in West Linn; together they have four children and enjoy traveling and many outdoor activities. Mikesell will replace current GHS Principal Kevin Taylor, who retires this June after seven years in the role.