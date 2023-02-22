The Faraday Powerhouse went back online in late January, generating emissions-free power for homes and businesses.
“This is an exciting milestone for the Faraday Resiliency and Repowering Project, which began in 2019, improving both the reliability and operational safety of the plant while also increasing its generating capacity,” Portland General Electric spokeswoman Allison Dobscha said via email.
Construction on the replacement of the 1907-era Faraday dam is not quite finished.
Prior to the construction PGE said the new powerhouse would have modernized turbines and would also be more fish friendly and seismically sound.
Prior to demolition, several elements of the historic structure were slated to removed for preservation, including the windows.
Estacada growth shows signs of slowing
The red-hot growth in Estacada appears to be cooling a bit as the number of permits for single family housing have declined.
In 2021 the city issued 217 permits and last year that fell to 67 permits.
Single family residence certificates of occupancy went from 175 in 2021 to 147 in 2022.
Although more than 1,700 homes in the planning stages, higher interest rates for both builders and home buyers may have cooled the building boom. There is a time lag between the time when a development is approved and the builder is ready to apply for the permits to build homes.
Estacada will host hundreds of educators
About 300 educators from around the country will attend a two-day conference that launches in Estacada. The Studer Education consulting firm will host the conference called “Destination High Performance.”
Estacada Superintendent Ryan Carpenter will be among the featured speakers from the district.
The first day will convene in Estacada schools. The second day of the conference will be held at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale.
Outdoor School is back
For the first time in two years, sixth-graders at Estacada Middle School will pack their duffle bags and head to Camp Harlow for Outdoor School.
Ben Hargrave, principal Estacada Middle School said on a Facebook broadcast they will participate in the beloved experience in mid-April.
“The Outdoor School experience is a coming of age opportunity for students to practice independence, lean about Oregon’s natural history and build a sense of belonging within the sixth-grade cohort,” he explained.