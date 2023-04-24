What’s Up, Estacada?
The City of Estacada is hosting an informal informational meet and greet session next month at the new community building in Wade Creek Park.
The next What’s Up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, at 747 N.W. Wade St. behind the library. These events are held quarterly.
The city says community members can visit with decision makers, staff and local partners. Folks can ask questions about projects or issues and share their perspectives. Light refreshments will be served.
If you need more information email planning@cityofestacada.org or call 503-630-8286.
Estacada HIgh thespians earn awards
Two Estacada High School thespians earned recognition at the Oregon Thespians State Festival, held April 13-15 in Salem.
Amaya Reyes placed second in theater marketing and Lliam Baird qualified to move on to internationals with his short film.
Vote in May election
The ballots for the May 16 election should be hitting mailboxes soon. They were mailed on April 26 and on that day, the elections division of Clackamas County will open ballot drop sites.
On election day, May 16, the Clackamas County Elections office, 1710 Red Soils Court, Suite 100, Oregon City, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To be counted, ballots must be postmarked by May 16 or in a drop box by 8 p.m. that day.
Estacada ballot drop sites are Estacada City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St. and a drive-thru site at
Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Estacada voters will be selecting school board members, directors for the Estacada Fire District and board members for the Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District.
Firewood cutting opens
Firewood cutting season has kicked off on Mt. Hood National Forest and runs through November 30, the U.S. Forest Service announced.
Those who want to harvest wood are required to get a free valid personal use permit.
The permit must be carried at all times along with firewood load tags, firewood map(s) and a current information sheet while harvesting. Households are allowed up to six cords annually.
Permits can be acquired in person at a forest office or by submitting a firewood permit application via mail or email. Firewood harvested for resale purposes requires a commercial firewood permit. More firewood information and rules are available at: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/firewood.
Some
roads remain closed on the Barlow and Clackamas River Ranger Districts due to damage from the 2020 wildfires. Know all closures and stay up to date on Mt. Hood National Forest fire recovery progress: {&hyper}www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/2020fires